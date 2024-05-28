We’re Into Will Smith’s Monochromatic Fear Of God Suit

Getty Images

We’re calling it here first, it’s about to be the summer of Will Smith. Over the holiday weekend, the actor showed up for the Berlin premiere of Bad Boys: Ride Or Die in an oversized Fear Of God suit. What was most interesting about this style moment for Smith is how comfortable he looked as he sported it while promoting his latest film.

Jerry Lorenzo’s Fear Of God has been experiencing a hot streak this year. The brand which typically ethers into streetwear and athleisure territory has been excelling at offering elevated menswear staples as of late. Smith’s patterned suit featured a rich grey tone–the blazer was the highlight of the look–and the matching trousers were worn with a baggy style toward the bottom. The T-shirt he wore underneath was a bit lighter in tone than the suit, so this provided a somewhat calming aesthetic against the monochromatic suit. A large silver link chain, grey sneakers, and grey-tinted shades rounded out his outfit.

His co-star Martin Lawrence accompanied him on the red carpet too. Lawrence opted for a black tuxedo-leaning suit with an embellishment near both of his shoulders.

A Jil Sander moment was another part of Smith’s film rollout. Over a day ago, he showed up to a photo call in Madrid in a linen set by the brand. The deep maroon hue was a bit of a departure but it landed quite well, especially because it’s a key color for this year. A light pink pair of suede boots offered a unique footwear option for the actor and comedian. However, the golden chain around his neck and maroon shades were spot-on for him.

For those who may wonder if Smith is a style star, he has proven himself to be one. Over the years, first as an artist delving into hip hop and later as the titular actor on The Fresh Prince Of Bel Air. He has served up a bevy of fashionable moments on red carpets, in addition to stylish off-the-cuff photos, but also on television, especially in his Fresh Prince days. Sneakers, graphic t-shirts, and snapbacks were exciting and also fun to view due to the series’ costume designer Judy Richman. I’d venture to say watching re-runs of the show is also enjoyable to this day. As years progressed, his go-to look was a dapper suit for public red carpet moments at awards ceremonies.

Since summer is nearly here we’re going to keep a lookout for Smith’s next fashion moments. It might just be his flyest era yet.