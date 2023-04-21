Fear Of God Delivers An Explosive First Runway Show

The Hollywood Bowl, a soundtrack mashup of Nina Simone & C-Murder, live performances by Sampha and Pusha T, and a splashy fireworks show — this sounds like the makings of a stellar music festival. When in actuality, it was the highly anticipated Fear Of God runway show. For the brand’s first runway show, they went big, taking up court at the iconic amphitheater and offering up a truly riveting performance — from ambiance and sonics to the runway presentation itself. As the expression goes, “Go big or go home.” That seemed to be the ethos of the overall runway experience.

The show was a star-studded affair. From Tracee Ellis Ross and Tyler, the Creator, to Tessa Thompson, Muni Long, and Lena Waithe — as Jerry and FOG are quintessentially Los Angeles, this only made sense. Friends, family, and a legion of longtime supporters entered the architectural marvel, greeted by trays of champagne (luxury). After taking to their seats and a slight delay, the audience waited in anticipation. Sampha appeared at the minimalist beechwood piano, serenading the Greek-inspired, art deco amphitheater to a medley of his hits. Then the stage is reset, and a door at the rear of the stage opens, illuminating a beam of light (almost in this intergalactic way, which seamlessly feeds off the 2001: Space Odessy set design) — and then boom! The show begins. It was sequenced like a production, a concert, or theatrical production — with acts.

Since 2013, Fear Of God has been etching out a corner for itself, one rooted in simplicity, ease, and timelessness. Initially offering elevated streetwear, the brand has since crossed over into the quiet luxury space, focusing on elevated essentials. This collection, collection eight, culminated in the brand’s evolution. Luxe tailoring, presented in a muted way, oversized silhouettes (a FOG signature), sumptuous furs, presented alongside Fear Of God Essentials like athleisure heavy-hitters like sweats, knits, elevated tracksuits, and spotlight on an Adidas collab. The runaway reflected the full Fear Of God customer with a comprehensive offering.

So often, runway shows and presentations become grander than the clothes themselves, which comes from brands either not fully maturing or simply not knowing themselves. One of the great things about this being Lorenzo’s first runway show is that it thoroughly reads FOG. It was a complete, fully realized interpretation of the brand’s ethos. From the soundtrack (which expansively covered the FOG universe, from Max Richter’s cinematic “On the Nature of Daylight” to Bone Thugs-N-Harmony’s “Thug Luv”), the Kubrick-esque stage design with stark white and a led oculus projecting the sky above (an ode to eh brand’s spiritual and a color palette of cremes, greys, blacks, and camel.

Jerry has long been on a mission to redefine American sportswear and who can be included in that conversation. Often that conversation and the sentiments around the former and Americana center white brands/designers (see; Ralph Lauren, Michael Kors, etc.). I’d argue that Jerry makes a strong case for being included in that canon. This collection, in particular, showcased that and then some. The tailoring alone reflects that. FOG has an ease that lends itself perfectly to sportswear—styled formally or more casually. Fear Of God reflects the times.

“America, America, God shed his grace on thee,” I couldn’t help but think of this as a call to arms by Jerry. The show closed with male supermodel of the moment, Alton Mason, followed by a majestic fireworks show, all to the tune of “America The Beautiful” by Ray Charles (which again alludes to re-imagining the Americana canon through a Black lens). This experience will go down in fashion history (quite literally as the first single fashion show experience at the famed outdoor theater) as a triumph of fashion production. As Jerry continues to push the brand’s aesthetic and materiality and continually challenges modern American fashion, we’re excited to see what’s next.

Check out a few looks from the show below.

