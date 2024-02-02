Essence Fashion Digest: Fear Of God Releases New Collection, Victoria Monét Wears LaQuan Smith, And More

Fear Of God

This week in fashion had some moments that we had to highlight. First up, Grammy-nominated artist Victoria Monét wore LaQuan Smith in celebration of her album’s Grammy nominations and her team’s success in creating it at a special dinner. Sabrina and Idris Elba stepped out in style for the Bob Marley: One Love premiere. lemlem and Puma have joined forces on a vibrant printed athleisure collection with sports bras, leggings, jackets, and sneakers.

The latest Fear Of God collection entitled “American Symphony” has been released. Lastly, Pyer Moss has announced another Loot Out event happening in two major cities Atlanta and Los Angeles. The first being in Brooklyn, New York with success with attendees leaving in layers of the brand’s clothing.

Keep scrolling to stay up-to-date on all things fashion.

Victoria Monét Wears LaQuan Smith

Victoria Monét wore an elegant LaQuan Smith gown to a dinner celebrating her nominations for the upcoming Grammys. The satin black dress had sheer panels at the top of the dress with a flared bottom. Monét was styled by Timothy Luke Garcia who elevated her look with a diamond necklace on her décolletage, two diamond bracelets at her wrist, one diamond, and a pair of diamond earrings.

Sabrina And Idris Elba Step Out In Style

Sabrina and Idris Elba showed up to the Bob Marley: One Love premiere in style. Sabrina wore a black Saint Laurent black plunge neckline dress, a fur coat, and a pair of striking heels. She accessorized with a pearl drop necklace and matching earrings. Idris opted to wear a coat from the U.K. brand Labrum. He was also spotted in army green pants and black loafers.

Lemlem And Puma Release New Capsule

lemlem, founded by supermodel Liya Kebede, has released a collaborative capsule collection with the activewear brand Puma. The vibrant collection consists of versatile training gear that is designed to celebrate self-expression and inner strength through prints inspired by nature. Stripes and hand-drawn triangles in neutral tones and color blocking from lemlem’s aesthetics blended with Puma’s high-performance materials have created a well-rounded stylish activewear collection. In addition to apparel like bras, jackets, and leggings there are also three pairs of new footwear styles the ForeverRun Nitro, PWR Nitro SQD, and the Puma X lemlem Suede.

The collection is available to shop on puma.com, lemlem.com, and select retailers worldwide. Prices retail from $65 to $160.

Fear Of God Releases Season 8 Collection “American Symphony”

Jerry Lorenzo’s Fear Of God has released its Season 8 collection. The luxe streetwear range leans toward “quiet luxury” with structured suiting power shoulders, clean lines, and neutral tones. Slouchy leather bags, wool coats, and leather pants were included in the collection, speaking to the high-quality luxury finish that Fear Of God is known for. Leather jackets and tan fur coats round out the collection.

“American Symphony” is available to shop exclusively on fearofgod.com.

Pyer Moss Announces Loot Out Events In Atlanta And Los Angeles

Pyer Moss has announced another “Loot Out” event for Atlanta and Los Angeles. The first event being in New York was a success. Designer Kerby Jean-Raymond is offering fans of the brand a $200 ticket in exchange for three minutes to grab and wear whatever they can in that short period. The energy was high in New York with fans of the brand running rampant and anxiously to get some clothes onto their bodies in time.

To purchase a ticket, go to pyermoss.com.