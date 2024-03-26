The Fear of God Athletics Spring 2024 Collection Is Almost Here

Fear of God

Jerry Lorenzo’s Fear of God Athletics Spring 2024 collection has received an official release date. The luxury streetwear brand launched its athletics brand in 2023 and since then is going full force with its luxe athleisure pieces which will be available beginning on April 3. The campaign features models in co-branded pieces with Adidas for its spring delivery.

The collection titled “Opening Season” is the first full line from the brand’s new Athletics branch. Backed by Adidas, the pieces remain minimalist in elevated ways like hooded vests, tank tops with embossed Adidas displayed on the chest, turtleneck sweatshirts, luxe sweatpants, and skin tight bodysuits, and cropped tops. Creams, beiges, and blacks consist of the collection’s colorways.

The drop also consists of the new Athletics ’86 Hi priced at $220 and apparel which infuses the Fear of God aesthetics with futuristic, yet clean elements. The sneaker silhoutte includes a stunning grey suede upper with a stacked platform in a creamy hue. Fear of God branding appears on its heel.

Accessories in the collection included duffle bags made from suede in a light tan. Other standout pieces were fleece jacket and pant sets, goalie jerseys, full light coats, and sleeveless hoodies. Each piece featured a short three-stripe logo.

Performance pieces like muscle tanks, running base layers, and running shorts are included with suede fleeces that made a return in updated minimalist colorways. The brand stands on design of the highest state of being, with harmony existing through diversity and unity of three pillars: Fear of God, ESSENTIALS, and Athletics. Lorenzo’s trinity of “three in one.” At the heart and intention of the brand are these three pillars.

The Adidas Fear of God Athletics Spring 2024 collection will be available on April 3 at 7 a.m. PST on fearofgod.com, the Adidas Confirmed app, and select global retailers.