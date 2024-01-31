Black-Owned Activewear Brands for your 2024 Fitness Journey

Getty Images

As we move into 2024, fitness goals are at the forefront of many minds. However, for Black women, finding activewear that is stylish, functional, and celebrates our unique bodies can be a challenge. Fortunately, there are a growing number of Black-owned activewear brands that are changing the game.

These brands are not just creating clothes; they are creating a movement. They are driven by a passion for fitness, a love for community, and a commitment to representation. They are showing the world that Black women are powerful, beautiful, and deserve to feel confident in their own skin, no matter their size, shape, or fitness level. So, whether you’re a seasoned athlete or just starting out, here are 10 Black-owned activewear brands to help you crush your 2024 fitness goals in style.

Vertical Activewear

With a mission to make it easier for people to look good, feel good, and do good, Vertical Activewear embodies a conscious approach to fashion and fitness. Committed to eco-friendly practices, they use plant-based and recycled materials to create their garments, actively reducing plastic waste and making stylish, sustainable activewear right in Atlanta, Georgia.

My Solely Fit

My Solely Fit, founded by Haitian-Nigerian-American Stefania Okolie, is all about empowering women to embrace their curves and find joy in movement. With a focus on high-quality fabrics and flattering fits, they offer a stylish range of activewear to suit every taste

JoJa

Co-founded by model Jasmine Tookes, JoJa seamlessly fuses their activewear with style. Created with both performance and fashion in mind, JoJa’s activewear pieces come in a variety of stunning colors, appealing to both celebrities and everyday athletes.

STRIPT Official

Founded by DMV designer Ari Davis, STRIPT is the go-to brand for women who want to make a bold fashion statement both in and out of the gym. With striking designs that turn heads and high-quality materials for lasting comfort during workouts or nights out, STRIPT offers versatile pieces that cater to every woman’s style and body, emphasizing inclusivity and universal sizing.

Dami How

Founded in 2018 by fitness expert Dami Howells, this brand’s mission is to promote Black representation in the fitness world while encouraging everyone to feel confident and comfortable in their fitness journey, all while enjoying the fusion of style and function in their London-based activewear.

Scorpion Fit

This Black-owned and women-led brand, is the go-to choice for eco-conscious athletes. Their activewear, made from recycled materials and organic cotton, blends comfort and style seamlessly, encouraging individuals to both look and feel their best while making sustainable fashion choices.

OTG Athleisure

OTG Athleisure is a premier luxury fitness apparel brand based in Columbia, SC, proudly Black and veteran-owned, catering to active women seeking stylish and functional athleisure wear for their on-the-go lifestyles.

Roam Loud

Founded by Toyin Omisore, a Liberian-Nigerian American, Roam Loud is more than just fashion; it’s a celebration of Black culture. Their distinctive activewear, featuring bold colors and styles, not only adds style to your wardrobe but also serves as an inspiration and source of empowerment.

Zoezi Sport

Founded by Yvonne Bulimo, who draws inspiration from her Kenyan and American backgrounds, Zoezi offers activewear made from high-quality materials designed to keep you cool and comfortable during workouts. With a fusion of Afrocentric creativity and modern design, Zoezi inspires fitness enthusiasts to not only look good but also have fun, feel great, and stay motivated.

Actively Black

Founded by former professional basketball player Lanny Smith, Actively Black is an athleisure and sports apparel brand that champions inclusivity with a wide range of sizes and styles, promoting confidence and comfort for all. The brand goes beyond fashion, dedicating itself to uplifting the Black community through various initiatives, making it more than just a clothing brand but a powerful movement with a mission.