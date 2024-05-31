Dwyane Wade Invests Trans People-Focused Digital Community

Dwyane Wade at The Carlyle Hotel before the 2024 Met Gala: “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion” held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 6, 2024 in New York, New York. (Photo by Steve Eichner/WWD via Getty Images)

Dwayne Wade is supporting a new online platform aimed at empowering trans youth.

Translatable, a new online community Wade’s non-profit foundation is backing, will help foster “growth, mental health, and well-being, and that this space ignites more conversations leading to greater understanding and acceptance,” as described by an Associated Press report. The outlet said $250,000 in unrestricted funding will be used to scale the platform.

“The question was presented to her as, ‘If you have one thing that you want to see change in this community, what would it be?’,” Wade said per the outlet. “And, for her, it goes right to parents. It goes right to the adults. It goes right to us. It’s not the kids. It’s us. And so she wanted to create a space that felt safe for parents and their kids. That’s what Translatable is, and it’s her baby.”

The $250,000 comes from the platform being awarded the Elevate Prize Catalyst Award, “a recognition of prominent individuals who use their influence to inspire social action,” per its site.

“Dwyane Wade and what he represents speaks to the ethos of the whole foundation,” Jayaram told the AP. “He is such a hero in the sports universe and even beyond basketball. He’s been in the social justice space almost since the very beginning of his NBA career and most people don’t know that.”

Wade’s daughter, Zaya, who publicly shared her trans journey in 2020 was the inspiration for the platform. Wade has been outspoken about fighting against discrimination and advocating for diversity and inclusive.

“We understand that in this state that not everyone thinks the way some others think,” Wade told the AP. “Like most things in life, once you get to know them, you have more ability to be understanding. And so if you don’t want to know them, then you stay ignorant in a sense.”

He adds: “Not all bills turn into law, but they’re all acts of hate that affect our kids in very devastating ways. “We know statistically that every time there’s an anti-LGBTQ bill in the media, there’s a 400% increase in calls to suicide hotlines by young people. We also know that we’re seeing a significant increase in unhoused LGBTQ youth because of family rejection. So to have someone of this celebrity so invested in the community, it’s helping to change the tide of what’s happening to our kids and perhaps one of the most hopeful moments in what I hope is a changing tide.”