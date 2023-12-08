Essence Fashion Digest: Martine Rose Wins “Menswear Designer Of The Year,” Pantone Announces 2024 Color, And More 

Getty Images

This week in fashion was full of amazing moments and predictions for the fashion trends of 2024. This year in general has been a pivotal one for the industry and to close it a few positive moments have been happening. For instance, designer Martine Rose won the British Fashion Awards “Menswear Designer Of The Year” award earlier this week. Her eponymous brand has garnered so much buzz over the years so to see her receive her flowers, especially in the latter half of the year, is refreshing.

Up next, Thom Browne has been announced to curate Sotheby’s next “Visions Of America” auction series. Browne’s role is to create an edit of nine works that have spoken to him in defining American style. The curation will include 500 pieces from an array of mediums and the collection will be in collaboration with the CFDA.

Yesterday, Chanel’s latest Métiers d’art show was held in Manchester and notably diverse models were utilized. Usually, the fashion brand’s Métiers d’art show tends to be monotonous when it comes to models, but a new wave has come across. Curve models were included in the show—three to be exact. This is quite a big step for the French fashion house.

Pantone has announced Peach Fuzz as the official color of 2024. Coined as Pantone 12-1023 the hue is considered a “cozy peach” to “deliver the promise of togetherness,” according to Leatrice Eiseman, the executive director of the Pantone Color Institute.

Above the Law has released some timely updates on dupe culture, and the publication has declared that it is on the rise with Gen Z shoppers and influencers. Many influencers on TikTok are posting “dupe” videos on where to get the best dupes from brands like Skims. However, many fail to try these dupes themselves. What many of these influencers don’t know is that while brands like Skims don’t have a trademark, brands like Prada and Loewe do so when encouraged to buy dupes that emulate those products they are encouraging followers to buy counterfeit goods—which is a felony.

Martine Rose Wins Menswear Designer Of The Year

Rose started her eponymous brand in 2007–earlier this week she won “Menswear Designer Of The Year” at the 2023 British Fashion Awards. Over the past few years, she’s garnered a community and support from consumers and celebrities alike. Rose worked under Demna Gvasalia, the creative director of Balenciaga, in 2015. This win was a huge feat for the one-woman show as celebrities like Kendrick Lamar have been seen sporting her work on the day-to-day. As she received her award, it reminded us that there is always space for Black women to thrive.

Designer Thom Browne Set To Curate A Sotheby’s Auction

Sotheby’s has tapped Thom Browne to curate its “Visions of America ” auction series. He is slated to pick nine pieces that speak to him in representation of “Defining American Style,” the title of the collection being auctioned. The full collection comprises 500 items and is in collaboration with the CFDA. Some pieces that Browne has already curated are a Wyoming landscape piece, Chippendale chairs, and a Qing Dynasty punch bowl. It’s well-fitting for the designer to be curating such a collection as he’s defined American fashion time and time again with his classic and signature suiting and four-stripe motif.

Chanel’s Métiers d’art Presentation Featured Curve Models

During one of the biggest moments of the year for the French fashion house Chanel, three “curve” models were featured at the Métiers d’art presentation. The show was held in Manchester and the theme of the designs felt very ‘60s mod with sparkling tweed jackets and skirts, pearls, and stockings. The presentation usually feels quite homogenous when it comes to the look of the models and even the clothing but this time a whole three non-standard-sized models appeared on the runway. This may sound overzealous for a fashion show but, brands have been leaning more toward plus and non-standard-sized models for the runway. Even with this win, the fashion industry has quite a way to go to reflect the real people who are shopping for their clothing.

The Color Of 2024 Has Been Announced

“Peach fuzz” has been announced as Pantone’s 2024 color of the year. This color was chosen as a post-COVID color of comfort. Last year’s magenta was a sign of strength but this year it’s looking like comfort is what people seem to need these days in such uncertain times. 2023 was a big year for fashion, sure, but outside of the industry, many things seemed to be falling apart. “What we felt came out of that was a desire for togetherness and reaching out to touch others. But at the same time, the important point is to grant yourself permission for quiet time to enrich your mind, body and soul,” Leatrice Eiseman, the executive director of Pantone’s Color Institute tells WWD.

Dupe Culture Has Brought A Rise In Illegal Activity

Looks like Gen Z needs a breather on “dupe” culture. As TikTok is on the rise, fashion trends have circulated at a crazy high speed. Above the Law is keying in on dupes in a new report largely because many young shoppers want to be trendy and are looking to influencers to find lower-priced versions of products from the likes of Skims or Lululemon. Getting the look for less is the goal for many. While brands like Skims don’t have a logo or trademark it makes it legal for other brands to sell lookalikes but, what some influencers are unaware of is that, it is illegal to sell counterfeits which do have logos such as Prada or Loewe, according to Above the Law.

Influencers who are unboxing these identical and significantly lower-quality items are then connecting their following to the criminals who are selling them. This infringes on the Trademark Counterfeiting Act of 1984, making it a felony to traffic counterfeit goods.