The Best Celebrity Looks At The 2023 British Fashion Awards: Precious Lee, Michaela Coel, And More

Across the pond, the 2023 British Fashion Awards are underway at London’s Royal Albert Hall. And the red carpet looks are nothing short of spectacular. We’re honestly blown away by the breathtaking gowns and frocks that the stars chose for the momentous occasion. Firstly, Michaela Cole looked exuberant in a white cut-out number styled by Georgia Medley. Next, fashion darling and Loewe campaign star Taylor Russell wore none other than Loewe. The sculpted plate she wore as a top was comprised of hundreds of tiny butterflies. Aweng Chuol sported a striking velvet gown in a rustic gold hue by Vetements with an oversized puffer coat.

We’re also keen to point out that Letitia Wright wore a glistening silver Prada dress, her diamond accessories set the look off. FKA Twigs shined in a Valentino see-through number comprised of thousands of tiny ropes, she wore her gown with sky-high golden platform sandals. Elsewhere on the red carpet, Adut Akech looked brilliant in a custom Knwls look styled by Shaquille Ross-Williams–her pieces were comprised of a leather bustier and a flowy dress. Ross-Williams topped off her look with silver pointed-toe pumps.

The dramatic looks don’t end here. Precious Lee served up one of our favorite appearances of the evening–she arrived in a cut-out Comme des Garçons concoction that reminded us of a beating heart. And host Maya Jama nearly shut the carpet down in an extravagant Dolce & Gabbana number which she wore with all-white tights and a matching cape. We particularly loved seeing “Queen Charlotte” star India Amarteifio in a grey gown by Huishan Zhang. Actress Sheila Atim arrived in a black velvet number by Harris Reed that was breathtaking.

In short, celebrities didn’t play fair for the 2023 Fashion Awards this go-round. Stylists had to have been working overtime to ensure these standout moments ensued: and we’re grateful.

Winners of the evening included Edward Enninful who won the prestigious “Trailblazer” award–Michaela Coel won the “Pandora Leader of Change” award. Paloma Elsesser walked away with a “Model of the Year” win whilst Bianca Saunders won the “New Establishment Menswear Designer” award. Additionally, Martine Rose was honored with the “British Menswear Designer” award.

Keep scrolling to see our favorite looks from the 2023 British Fashion Awards red carpet.

