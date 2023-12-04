The Best Red Carpet Looks At The Academy Museum Gala: Jodie Turner-Smith, Taraji P. Henson, And More

Last night’s 2023 Academy Museum Gala red carpet brought out a plethora of celebrities. Actress Jodie Turner-Smith stunned in a black Christopher John Rogers gown while multi-hyphenate Keke Palmer rocked a rose-textured black Monique Lhuillier dress. Singer and creative director Teyana Taylor arrived in a sparkly striped Versace gown. Others like actress Taylour Paige wore a floral short dress with black tights while actress Laura Harrier wore a simple white gown by Alaïa, and beloved actress Lupita Nyong’o wore an angelic Haute Couture Chanel look with a crown-like headband.
Fantasia who has been looking stunning on her “The Color Purple” press run wore a black textured dress by Dolce and Gabanna. Her co-star the talent Danielle Brooks wore a black textured dress by Christian Siriano. Taraji P. Henson wore a head-turning purple gown by Zuhair Murad–thought leader Oprah Winfrey also wore a purple Dolce & Gabbana gown with sequins and a mock neck fit. Another pop of color was seen on Regina Hall who showed up in a red velvet draped gown by Monique Lhuillier. Actress Anna Diop wore a sheer silver sparkling dress by Dior with a bralette and bloomer shorts underneath it. Actress Danai Gurira wore a powder blue Elie Saab strapless dress with exaggerated and layered ruffle sleeves. The night was filled with glitz and glamour galore from all our favorites.
If you’d like to see all the best looks from the 2023 Academy Museum Gala, keep scrolling.