The Best Red Carpet Looks At The Academy Museum Gala: Jodie Turner-Smith, Taraji P. Henson, And More

Getty Images

Last night’s 2023 Academy Museum Gala red carpet brought out a plethora of celebrities. Actress Jodie Turner-Smith stunned in a black Christopher John Rogers gown while multi-hyphenate Keke Palmer rocked a rose-textured black Monique Lhuillier dress. Singer and creative director Teyana Taylor arrived in a sparkly striped Versace gown. Others like actress Taylour Paige wore a floral short dress with black tights while actress Laura Harrier wore a simple white gown by Alaïa, and beloved actress Lupita Nyong’o wore an angelic Haute Couture Chanel look with a crown-like headband.

Fantasia who has been looking stunning on her “The Color Purple” press run wore a black textured dress by Dolce and Gabanna. Her co-star the talent Danielle Brooks wore a black textured dress by Christian Siriano. Taraji P. Henson wore a head-turning purple gown by Zuhair Murad–thought leader Oprah Winfrey also wore a purple Dolce & Gabbana gown with sequins and a mock neck fit. Another pop of color was seen on Regina Hall who showed up in a red velvet draped gown by Monique Lhuillier. Actress Anna Diop wore a sheer silver sparkling dress by Dior with a bralette and bloomer shorts underneath it. Actress Danai Gurira wore a powder blue Elie Saab strapless dress with exaggerated and layered ruffle sleeves. The night was filled with glitz and glamour galore from all our favorites.

If you’d like to see all the best looks from the 2023 Academy Museum Gala, keep scrolling.

01 Jodie Turner-Smith At The 2023 Museum Gala Getty Images

02 Teyana Taylor At The 2023 Museum Gala Getty Images

03 Keke Palmer At The 2023 Museum Gala WireImage

04 Danielle Brooks At The 2023 Museum Gala WireImage

05 Taylour Paige At The 2023 Museum Gala WireImage

06 Fantasia Burrino At The 2023 Museum Gala Awards Getty Images

07 Danai Gurira At The 2023 Museum Gala WireImage

08 Anna Diop At The 2023 Museum Gala Getty Images

09 Oprah Winfrey At The 2023 Museum Gala WireImage

10 Regina Hall At The 2023 Museum Gala Getty Images

11 LaKeith Stanfield At The 2023 Museum Gala WireImage

12 Laura Harrier At The 2023 Museum Gala FilmMagic

13 Lupita Nyong’o At The 2023 Museum Gala FilmMagic

14 Taraji P. Henson At The 2023 Musem Gala Getty Images

15 Lenny Kravitz At The 2023 Museum Gala WireImage

16 Sheryl Lee Ralph At The 2023 Fashion Awards WireImage

17 Niecy Nash At The 2023 Fashion Awards Getty Images for Academy Museum of Motion Pictures

18 Michaela Jae Rodriguez At The 2023 Fashion Awards WireImage

19 Jay Ellis At The 2023 Fashion Awards WireImage

20 Tracee Ellis Ross At The 2023 Fashion Awards AFP via Getty Images

21 Ava DuVernay At The 2023 Museum Gala WireImage

22 John Legend At The 2023 Museum Gala Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

23 Jacqueline Stewart, Academy Museum Director And President, At The 2023 Museum Gala AFP via Getty Images