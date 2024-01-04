Lebron James Is The Face Of The Latest Louis Vuitton Campaign

Louis Vuitton

LeBron James has been tapped to be the face of the latest Louis Vuitton Spring/Summer 2024 campaign. The million-dollar Speedy bag makes an appearance with James too.

In the campaign, James is seen donning head-to-toe Louis Vuitton in the form of a printed pixelated sweater with a green monogram Speedy bag worn across his shoulder. Another look he wore was a chocolate brown three-piece set of a long coat, button-down top, and trousers made from a satin material with rainbow gems adorned all over. His next look was similar with the same color and print in a matching knit cardigan and trouser.

James’ billboard look was revealed in the campaign too with the NBA star holding a red Speedy bag over his shoulder in an on-the-go manner. He also dons a black tailored suit with satin lapels and a chain link brooch accessory. The rollout for the campaign also features a video of James walking around New York City with deliciously luxurious outfits and a trusted Speedy.

We predict athletes in luxury campaigns will become the norm in 2024. The collection that James models is Pharrell’s debut collection as the brand’s men’s creative director which lands at pop-up shops in Los Angeles and New York today. Might we add that seeing James in this light is a superb moment for the beloved athlete and style star.

