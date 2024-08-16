Essence Fashion Digest: Serena Page Wears Vintage Roberto Cavalli, Humanrace And Evian Collaboration, And More

Getty Images

This week in fashion was filled with moments that we want to highlight. First, Love Island USA’s winner Serena Page wore a vintage look designed by Roberto Cavalli in New York City for the franchise’s season reunion. Up next, Pharrell Williams’ Humanrace and Evian are keeping tennis core alive with a new collection underway.

In exciting news, streetwear brand Bloomfield.Works has launched a new collection that highlights the influences of Dancehall culture. Additionally, the iconic New York-based designer we all know and love from the 1990s Donna Karan has unveiled a new campaign featuring an array of supermodels from a range of generations.

Rapper Tyler, the Creator was spotted on the streets of Brick Lane in London in a seemingly new Supreme collaborative campaign.

Lastly, Louis Vuitton has announced British soccer player Jude Bellingham as its newest brand ambassador.

Keep scrolling to know the fashion happenings of the week.

Jude Bellingham Announced As New Louis Vuitton Ambassador

Following his first season with Real Madrid Jude Bellingham has been announced as the latest Louis Vuitton ambassador. “I’m excited to welcome Jude to the house, his charismatic personality and what he has already achieved on his inspiring journey will add so much to our LVers community,” Pharrell Williams, the brand’s Men’s Creative Director shared.

Bellingham, 21, has had a successful season as a part of the Spanish club. While there his team won three trophies, including the Champions League. Additionally, he is a candidate for the Ballon d’Or trophy.

Louis Vuitton

Serena Page Wears Vintage Roberto Cavalli

For the long-awaited Love Island USA reunion, half of our favorite couple and this season’s winner Serena Page took New York City by storm in a 2003 Roberto Cavalli floral long slip dress, sourced by Yuri’s Market founder Yuri Carter. She was all smiles in her effortlessly glamorous look accessorized with a pair of earrings that were like a glass art piece designed by Jeniece Blanchet. She was the best dressed at the reunion.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – AUGUST 14: Serena Page attends the “Love Island USA: The Reunion” photo call at Chelsea Studios on August 14, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by John Nacion/Getty Images)

Pharrell Williams’s Humanrace And Evian Collaborate On A Tennis-Inspired Collection

Lifestyle and spring water brands Humanrace and Evian are venturing into the fashion realm with a tennis-inspired collection filled with neutral and pastel-shaded hues. The new limited-edition collaboration arrives just in time for the US Open, one of the largest and most-watched tennis tournaments in New York. The pieces included such as the cropped French terry quarter zip, track-inspired shorts, mock neck top, drop shoulder T-shirt, and more are made with 100% natural fibers.

The collection may seem to be out of the ordinary Evian has been the official water sponsor of the US Open for three decades, so this limited edition collection embodies the essence of tennis through Williams’s fashion sense regarding his active lifestyle.

​​“Every piece in this line reflects my belief that being well is a lifestyle,” Pharrell Williams in a statement.“Water’s the essence of life, right? We can’t live without it. So it’s only natural for Humanrace and Evian to come together for this collaboration. It’s all about celebrating what keeps us connected, mindful, and moving,” he added.

Shop the new Humanrace and Evian collection on August 24 exclusively on humanrace.com.

Laura Jane Coulson

Streetwear Brand Bloomfield.Works Launches New Collection

Streetwear brand Bloomfield.Works, founded by Warren Cochrane, has launched a new collection entitled “Girls Night Fi Shine.” The name of the collection is in homage to women that have contributed to Dancehall culture while the pieces have direct references to the film Dancehall Queen in 1997. Within the collection features a mesh brand jersey with “One Love” displayed on it, a white graphic T-shirt with an assortment of Jamaican food with the brand logo underneath the image, an airbrushed Yankees zip up hoodie, and another graphic T-shirt with imagery of three women in colorful outfits.

Shop the new “Girls Night Fi Shine” on bloomfield.works on August 16 at 11 a.m. EST.

Donna Karan New York’s Latest Campaign Features An Array Of Supermodels

New York-based designer Donna Karan has unveiled a new Fall 2024 collection campaign entitled “Reflections On Women. This campaign comes after her spring relaunch for her iconic brand that has been a mainstay in wardrobes in the 1990s and early aughts. Now, this Fall 2024 collection enhances the narrative of women embracing their dimensional nature of strong, sensual, powerful, and passionate characteristics. The pieces embody glamor as well as effortless elegance equally. Amber Valletta, Shalom Harlow, Carolyn Murphy, Imaan Hammam, Cindy Crawford, Linda Evangelista, Alek Wek and Liya Kebede were the supermodel faces of the latest campaign.

Pieces included in the collection featured olive green and gold touches, black and gray palettes, and liquid satin fabrics for a wet-look effect. Leather pieces, jacquard, and suede were also placed on simple tops and figure-hugging skirts.

Shop the new Fall 2024 Donna Karan New York collection on donnakaran.com.

Donna Karan New York

Tyler, the Creator And Supreme Launch Ad Campaign

This week Tyler, the Creator’s face was plastered through the streets of Brick Lane in London and he was wearing a Supreme logo T-shirt with a green detail rather than the classic red. No major details have been disclosed, but this may be an upcoming collaboration. This would be fitting as the rapper was heavily in the skateboarding scene. He’s also designed for Louis Vuitton recently, so speculating it to be a hands-on collaboration wouldn’t be too far off either. We’re keeping a lookout for more details, so stay tuned.