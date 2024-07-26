Essence Fashion Digest: Mary J. Blige In Roberto Cavalli, LeBron James In Louis Vuitton, And More

Will Sterling

This week in fashion was filled with moments that we want to highlight. First up, LeBron James and Tyla attended Louis Vuitton’s “Prelude To The Olympics” in the beloved brand. Next, the queen of R&B Mary J. Blige donned a colorful Roberto Cavalli look that was breathtaking. Meanwhile, ahead of the 2024 Olympics in Paris, Coco Gauff starred in the latest teaser of an American Eagle’s campaign. Next, viral cooking sensation Nara Smith partnered with Marc Jacobs to “make a bag from scratch.”

British heartthrob Damson Idris is among the faces for the latest Prada campaign highlighting the new Fall/Winter 2024 collection. Lastly, designer Peter Hawkings has exited his role as Tom Ford’s creative director, a growing trend within the high fashion elite. Keep scrolling to know the fashion happenings of the week.

Mary J. Blige Wears Roberto Cavalli

This week the iconic R&B singer blessed our eyes with a full Roberto Cavalli look, head to toe with matching boots. The emerald green hue against her skin was mesmerizing. The plunging neckline dress with a midriff cutout was styled by Jeremy Haynes. Haynes added diamond-adorned details from an emerald-clad diamond necklace to large diamond rings staggered on both hands. Her matching knee-high boots were the perfect added touch that screamed Mary!

LeBron James Wears Louis Vuitton

The “Prelude To The Olympics” by Louis Vuitton was a momentous evening. To this event, James donned a patterned denim jacket with matching trousers. A pair of Nike sneakers and a sporty hat were the additional pieces he wore. This menswear moment was laidback but it was also a reflection of LeBron’s personal style.

Lyvans Boolaky/FilmMagic

Tyla In Louis Vuitton

For the prelude, the global sensation Tyla was styled in a Louis Vuitton look too. Her outfit consisted of a velvet two-piece tracksuit worn with a cropped bra top emblazoned with gold metallic rings. The eccentric necklace she wore was comprised of golden circles and a single pendant at the center. Black pumps were the ideal footwear choice for her outfit–in total she was stunning.

Marc Piasecki/WireImage

Coco Gauff Stars In A New American Eagle Campaign

American Eagle has tapped U.S. Open champion Coco Gauff to be the face for its latest campaign “Live Your Life.” This campaign will also serve as a brand platform that champions Gen Z voices. The “Live Your Life” franchise was coined by the brand 20 years ago and this comeback with the tennis champ is a must-see moment. According to WWD, Gauff will be introducing a new debut collection with the brand on August 15. Not only is she the youngest flag bearer in Olympic history, she’s also a growing fashion maven.

Nara Smith Makes A Marc Jacobs Bag From Scratch

Sometimes fashion will capitalize on the right moments and get it right. This week Nara Smith, a model, mother of three, and famous TikToker who cooks for her family in full glam and designer garbs was tasked with making a Marc Jacobs bag from scratch. The satire video came out as Smith is known for cooking, baking, and making just about anything from scratch. Often comments on her bite-sized videos would jokingly ask if she’d make water or air from scratch. This Marc Jacobs collaboration was a match made in heaven.

Damson Idris Appears In Prada’s Fall/Winter 2024 Campaign

The handsome Damson Idris has graced our screens yet again, but this time it has to do with fashion. He’s a dapper young man and Prada took a liking to him as they tapped him to be one of the faces of their Fall/Winter 2024 campaign. The British actor is seen still holding an old-fashioned phone with a large leather Prada bag in hand against his meticulously designed black sweater. He is supposedly speaking with the other Prada ambassadors that have joined him in the roster like fellow actors Letitia Wright, Hunter Schafer, and Yili Ma.

Tom Ford’s Creative Director Steps Down

At this point, a creative director exiting a brand comes as no surprise. This, however, was quite a fast stint as Peter Hawkings showed his first collection with Tom Ford in September of last year during Milan Fashion Week. He’s already planned to exit. Hawkings began cutting his teeth with the designer Tom Ford in 1998 while he was a design assistant at Gucci. In 2006, Tom Ford launched his brand and Hawkings followed suit and left Gucci. This feels like a short-lived full circle as Hawkings was made creative director in April of last year.