Damson Idris Is a Man Of Mystery

Photographed by Adrienne Raquel

One overcast, humid afternoon in March, I’m sitting in the historic Beverly Estate in Beverly Hills, where movies like The Godfather and The Bodyguard were filmed. Damson Idris, 32, is in head-to-toe Prada, wearing a twill sweater vest with matching pants. As of last year, he’s been an ambassador for the luxury brand—one he spent his first acting paycheck on. His love of fashion comes from his mother, who was shining in an indigo ensemble as his plus-one at the 2024 NAACP Image Awards. They have a tight-knit bond.

Photographed by Adrienne Raquel Styled by Yashua Simmons Photo production credits: Groomer: Jessica Smalls using La Mer at The Wall Group Nails: Temeka Jackson using The GelBottle at A-Frame Agency Set Design: Cody Rogers Lighting Director: Sebastian Johnson Photography Assistants: Lance Williams and Malik Dowdy Digitech: Stowe Richards Retouching: picturehouse + thesmalldarkroom Market Editor: Aidan Palermo Stylist Assistants: Laura Cheron Haquette and Andrew Mcfarland Set Assistants: Ruth Kim and Nikki Kauten Tailors: Ivy Idzakovich & Macy Idzakovich Production Manager: Alaura Wong Production Assistants: Malek Mahones, Jai Wilson, Reagan Claire Smith, Cecilia Alvarez Blackwell and Tyreek Voltaire Shot at The Beverly Estate Special Thanks: L’Ermitage Beverly Hills and Short Stories Hotel

“My mother’s name is Silifat Abike Idris,” the actor says. “She is my hero, my best friend, my guru. Something she always reminds me about is to be humble, however high I climb.”

Staying humble can’t be easy when you have a legion of fans who love you. As I look around the set of our cover shoot, I notice he has the ESSENCE crew smitten. They’re hanging on his every word as if he’s piercing their hearts. Idris is 6’1″. He has deep brown skin and a pearly white smile that glistens. His presence here feels like an answered prayer for the magazine staffers present—and for women everywhere. I overhear one crew member emphatically say, “Amen. That’s a man.”

Across from me, Idris is confident, with a charisma that reminds you of the Old Hollywood greats he speaks of with admiration. He has Sidney Poitier, Marlon Brando, Daniel Day-Lewis and Denzel Washington on his Mount Rushmore of actors. He says he learns from their roles, their lives, and their ability to maintain a semblance of peace and privacy while navigating a legendary career.

Though Idris can make you feel as if you’ve known him for a lifetime, when you think about it, you realize you don’t know much. The actor, born and bred in South East London’s Peckham district, is an unsolved mystery, and he prefers it that way. With headlines swirling about his love life, a limited social media presence and a fairly hush-hush approach to the press, he has built an elusive persona, keeping much of the focus on his career. But we can’t help but wonder:

ESSENCE: Who is Damson Idris? Take me back to you in Peckham, South East London. Who was Adamson Alade-Bo Idris? What was he wearing?

Damson Idris: It’s funny when you say “Adamson.” I was named after my granddad Adam Alade Idris , father of all nations. Alade means “He who was crowned.” Peckham was amazing, man. It had a great sense of community. Everyone knew everyone. I was probably wearing a lot of Nike tracksuits—you guys say “Nai-key.” I was just kind of dreaming, man. Playing football every day with my friends. I was just like everyone, trying to make it out.

You grew up with a single mother. How did that experience shape you?

I just have a love for women. My mother is a Black woman, and that love stays with me. I feel protected by Black women. I feel loved by Black women. I feel at home.

I’ve heard that you want to start a family of your own one day. You also have 16 nieces and nephews. What would you be like as a parent?

Oh, man, I’ll be the best dad. It doesn’t matter what age I’ll be, I’ll still be the cool dad. Like, yeah, My dad’s coming to pick me up from school. I’ll just love it, you know? I love kids. Being an uncle is amazing, because I get to take the baby and then give it back—but I can’t wait to be a father and have a big family.

What was it that connected between Franklin Saint, the character in Snowfall, and Damson Idris, the person?

So many similarities. Growing up in an inner-city neighborhood. How you feel as a young Black man when you’re surrounded by police brutality and drugs. Single mother households. A sense of community, and being raised by everyone on your block. I related to him in that sense, but above all I related to his ambition. That was the biggest thing that drives the character, and that’s the biggest thing that drives me.

With your NAACP Image Award win for Outstanding Actor in a Drama series—how does it feel for your work as Franklin Saint to be acknowledged?

Robert De Niro once said, “Just be calm when things are going well. Don’t think you are on top of the world.” That win definitely has me struggling to do that. For the fans, Franklin and John Singleton, it feels like so many of us won.

So what’s a lesson you’ve learned in the industry that you’ll carry throughout the rest of your life?

The biggest life lesson I’ve learned is to remain humble. I love the saying, “The giant looks in the mirror and sees nothing.” Humility is such an important thing that can take humans far.

The people want to see you in a romantic comedy. If you were cast in one, what would you want the subject to be?

Obviously, love—but just real life. Everything we experience today. Love is something everyone can relate to, no matter their background. I tend to play really dark characters, but it would be fun to be in the Bahamas on a beach, wearing a bunch of oil.

There’s the highly anticipated Formula One film coming soon. What can you tell us about your role?

Formula One is a sport that’s ever-growing. I play a character named Joshua Pearce. He’s a young rookie driver, for a team that’s kind of at the back of the grid. And then the amazing Brad Pitt—I don’t know if you know that guy—he comes in, and he kind of helps with the team. I think it’s going to be a huge film that’s not only great for the movie business but great for the culture, man.

Why do you feel like you are one of ESSENCE’s sexiest men of the moment?

I have no idea! [laughs] But I’m beautiful. I didn’t mean that.

Yes, you did...

If I wasn’t me, I’d be like, Oh, that guy cares. That guy cares about what he’s doing, aside from aesthetics or whatever. I think if you care about what you do, that’s sexy—and that’s inspiring. So, yeah, maybe that’s why I’m sitting here in this chair.

Why is it important to keep some of yourself to yourself and away from social media?

I think privacy is key. I’ll speak to my industry, just as an actor and an artist. Someone once said, “If they pay to see you for free during the week, they won’t pay to see you on the weekend.” So I stick to that philosophy—keep some of that mystique.

