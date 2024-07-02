She Stays Winning: Tennis Star Coco Gauff Secures Brand Deal With 'The Naked Brand' As Its “Chief Smoothie Officer” 

Coco Gauff has secured yet another bag, and this time it’s in the name of nutrition.

The record-breaking tennis champion has just been named Chief Smoothie Officer for Naked Brand in a first-of-its-kind, multi-year business venture. The beverage company will act as a brand ambassador to leverage her likeness to raise awareness of the brand’s drink offering.

“I love fruit and fruit juices,” Gauff shared in a statement. “They’ve always been a part of my routine. So, to be named Naked’s first Chief Smoothie Officer is an incredible honor and natural combination of my love of both. I’m excited to have the opportunity to co-create real fruit juice smoothies alongside the innovation team and help shape the future of Naked.”

Article continues after video.

“We are thrilled to welcome Coco to the family, and to dream and develop the future of the Naked brand and product portfolio with her unique spin,” said Glen Walter, CEO of Tropicana Brands Group in a news release shsared with ESSENCE. “As an athlete, advocate, daughter, sister, friend, and now Chief Smoothie Officer, Coco is a true multi-hyphenate and knows better than anyone that you can be many things at once.”

This collaboration is the latest brand partnership in Gauff’s growing business portfolio. As ESSENCE previously reported, she was named the world’s highest paid female athlete in 2023 at just 19 years old.

Most recently she was named as a brand ambassador for Carol’s Daughter in a multi-year partnership.

“I’m delighted to announce my partnership with Carol’s Daughter,” Gauff said in a news release from earlier this year. “Their knowledge of natural hair care is unmatched, and I couldn’t be prouder to align with a brand that shares my values. I’m excited to help continue their mission of empowering millions of women and little girls to embrace their curls and coils with pride and authenticity.”

The brand says it made sense partner with Gauff due to her commitment to experimenting with hairstyles that reflects her confidence, ultimately challenging traditional beauty standards.