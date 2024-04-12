Coco Gauff Secures A Major Multi-year Sponsorship With Carol's Daughter

CAROL’S DAUGHTER ANNOUNCES OFFICIAL HAIR SPONSORSHIP OF TENNIS SENSATION COCO GAUFF

The world’s highest paid female athlete is adding yet another winning partnership to her already robust business portfolio.

Natural hair care brand, Carol’s Daughter has recently announced a multi-year partnership with tennis phenom Coco Gauff .

“I’m delighted to announce my partnership with Carol’s Daughter,” Gauff said in a news release. “Their knowledge of natural hair care is unmatched, and I couldn’t be prouder to align with a brand that shares my values. I’m excited to help continue their mission of empowering millions of women and little girls to embrace their curls and coils with pride and authenticity.”

The brand says it made sense partner with Gauff due to her commitment to experimenting with hairstyles that reflects her confidence, ultimately challenging traditional beauty standards.

“The power of seeing someone like Coco in the world of tennis, for me, is a testament to the work that has been done before her,” stated Lisa Price , founder of Carol’s Daughter. “While the representation of individuals who resemble us in this sport may be limited, their impact remains pivotal. It breathes life into the timeless adage: ‘If you can see it, you can be it.’ This is what makes this collaboration so special to me. When I started Carol’s Daughter, there was no blueprint for Black hair care brands, but now, 30 years later, the door is open, offering countless options for our hair, our confidence, and our empowerment. In Coco, we celebrate the strength, beauty, and authenticity of all the generations to come.”

This is just the latest major partnership in Gauff’s arsenal. As previously reported by ESSENCE, in 2022 she landed at No. 8 on Sportico’s list after having raked in an estimated $7.7 million from her tennis earnings and endorsements.

Along with the her multi million-dollar prize she won after winning her Grand Slam titles, Gauff secured a litany of high-end endorsement deals with Ray Ban and Meta for their new smart glasses, Bose, UPS, Barilla and Baker Tilly among other brands. She is also partnered with New Balance, a deal she landed at 14.