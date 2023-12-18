Coco Gauff Is Now The Highest Paid Female Athlete

CANCUN, MEXICO – OCTOBER 28: Coco Gauff of the United States speaks during Media Day at the GNP Seguros WTA Finals Cancun 2023 part of the Hologic WTA Tour on October 28, 2023 in Cancun, Mexico (Photo by Robert Prange/Getty Images)

Coco Gauff’s swift moves on the court is taking her all the way to the bank.

The US Open champion was named the highest paid female athlete in the world by Sportico, who ranked her at the helm of its annual list of the top earners recently.

Along with the her multi million-dollar prize she won after winning her Grand Slam titles, Gauff secured a litany of high-end endorsement deals with Ray Ban and Meta for their new smart glasses, Bose, UPS, Barilla and Baker Tilly among other brands. She is also partnered with New Balance, a deal she landed at 14.

In 2022 she was landed at No. 8 on Sportico’s list after having raked in an estimated $7.7 million from her tennis earnings and endorsements.

She follows in the footsteps of Venus and Serena Williams as well as Naomi Osaka in earning fortunes as a result of their athletic prowess.

As previously reported by ESSENCE, Osaka clenched the title as 2022’s highest paid female athlete per Forbes—She previously topped the outlet’s highest-paid female athlete list in 2020 after having raked in a reported $34 million. Her partnerships include Louis Vuitton, Tag Heuer and Workday to a list of sponsors that already includes Nike, Beats, Mastercard and among others.

“I’ve been seeing this sort of ongoing thing where other athletes are investing in other sports,” said Osaka. “I remember reading in an article that Serena’s daughter invested in a soccer team. I thought that maybe that’s a really good direction to go.”

Here are the rest of the stars that made Sportico’s highest-paid female athletes: