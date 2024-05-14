The Mary J. Blige Boot That Sold Out In A Day

Getty Images

Style icon Mary J. Blige recently collaborated with the global footwear company Giuseppe Zanotti to release a new boot. Blige is known for her stylish boots, often featuring unique designs and embellishments that reflect her bold fashion sense. The launch of the “Mary boot” on Monday, May 13, priced at $1,300, sparked a lot of discussion on social media about whether her fans could afford them. Despite the high price, the boots quickly sold out.

Do y’all even know who Mary j Blige really is? Shes a DIVA. She’s the Queen of R&B/Hip Hop Soul. One of THE most influential artists of all time.



She finally does a boot collab & y’all think it’s going to be anything less than high priced & glamorous? 😂 be fr for once. — Khalil (@kbyrd2_) May 14, 2024

The successful partnership has led to the question of why Giuseppe Zanotti was chosen. We consider this a success because the knee-high shoes made with golf synthetic fabric have completely sold out. Despite being an Italian brand, which may seem like an unusual choice for Mary’s core fanbase, it has proven to be a solid choice. The company, which was founded in 1994, prides itself on a high level of craftsmanship. With nearly 30 years in business, production of the collaborative boot is expected to encounter minimal issues, such as shipment delays.

I’m sorry, Mary J. Blige has given labels & luxury since she stepped on the scene in the 90’s. It’s never given cheap or knockoff. ESPECIALLY her boot collection.



The price point for her boot collection makes sense cause she’s not trying to give “look for less”, it’s EXPENSIVE! — @kp_official1 on IG (@kp_official_1) May 14, 2024

Aside from the above notion on shipment and craftsmanship, Mary J. Blige deserves recognition for her exceptional taste in footwear. The artist has had a long-standing relationship with brands and custom designs over the years. Stylist and designer Misa Hylton played a pivotal role in propelling Blige into the forefront of both the fashion and music industries, especially in the early stages of her career. Blige has always created memorable moments whether she’s clad in Fendi, a monochromatic look, or a cheetah print outfit.

What’s most interesting about Giuseppe Zanotti releasing this collaboration is that by doing so, they’re ushering in a level of acceptance of Black consumers. This notes an isolated incident where a brand is willing to co-sign a Black entertainer rather than not acknowledge their worthiness. This is a few notches above announcing brand ambassadors–the shoe points to a level of investment that is unique. To be clear, the cool factor that is often associated with our artists and creators is also being lent to this brand. That’s not to be taken lightly, either.

In 2023 in an interview with British Vogue, Hylton shared that brands don’t want to be honest, mainly about their deep-rooted and systemic issues. She also noted, “The truth is they will take our money, but they don’t want to associate us with their brands because they don’t associate with us in their worlds.” This drop allows the Italian brand to somewhat call upon a new type of audience and world that they might not have considered to be profitable or worth courting.

Even with the previously mentioned notion of turning the tide, the marketability of Blige is an example that McKinsey & Co., a global consulting firm, suggests is best to encourage engagement among Black consumers. In a 2024 study (or marketing directly to Black shoppers), McKinsey & Co. noted that “Fashion brand’s ability to tailor marketing and engagement to Black consumers could be particularly fruitful.”

To those who say Black consumers cannot afford the boot–the fact that the shoes have sold out debunks that. While some fans are disappointed in the price point, it’s evident that the shoe was created for a very specific type of consumer, one who has disposable income. Consumers who won’t blink an eye at a pair of statement shoes costing $1,300 are also who this shoe was marketed towards. This exclusive launch connected with consumers, including Black customers who are fans of Blige, right where they are.

Even with a bit of backlash on pricing and the lack of brand recognition, it’s clear that Giuseppe Zanotti is keying in on our spending power. While other consumers might have purchased the boot, our ability to support brands has a high return. McKinsey & Co. notes that the Black consumer is “economically significant.” This is not just about a boot, it’s about our economic power and our ability to shape the market. We are not just consumers, we are economic influencers.

Our spending on apparel and footwear will grow by about 6 percent a year to $70 billion in nominal dollars by 2030. “This will be part of the total of $445 billion in nominal dollars that our survey data suggests will be up for grabs from 2022 to 2030, including a cumulative $50 billion in entirely new spending,” reports McKinsey & Co. While representation is evident with this launch, the monetary benefit is another factor. And it might just be the most significant factor, too. Regardless, the “Mary boot” represents a significant opportunity for our style titans, both in terms of representation and monetary benefit.