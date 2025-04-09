How Anthony Anderson, Marsai Martin & Christopher Farrar Built The First Family In ‘G20’

In the gripping Prime Video action-thriller G20, family becomes both motivation and lifeline amid political mayhem. During a recent conversation with Anthony Anderson, Marsai Martin, and Christopher Farrar, who portray the family of U.S. President Danielle Sutton (played by Viola Davis), the trio offered insight into what it meant to play a unit caught in the crossfire of a global crisis.

For Anderson, stepping into the role of Derek Sutton—a former military medic and steadfast husband—meant embracing quiet strength. He reflected on the emotional responsibility of portraying a man holding his family together during a high-stakes siege. His long-standing friendship with Davis helped deepen the on-screen chemistry, bringing warmth and authenticity to the Suttons’ bond.

Martin, who plays Serena, shared her excitement and surprise at navigating her first action film. Known for sharp wit and confidence, she relished the chance to channel Serena’s rebellious spirit while grappling with real danger. Farrar, portraying the observant and multilingual Demetrius, spoke about the invaluable experience of watching Davis and Anderson work. Their commitment and presence, he noted, left a lasting impression on him as a young actor.

Collectively, the trio brings depth and heart to G20, grounding its explosive stakes in something universally human—family.