14 Black Woman-Owned Storefronts We're Supporting Year-Round

As Women’s History Month comes to a close, our fashion team had to compile the best storefronts owned by Black women. These entrepreneurs have forged their path by creating physical manifestations of their dreams and ambitions. From Atlanta to Detroit, these women are making space for themselves and other women and fashion lovers alike to express themselves however they wish.

Black women are the backbone and blueprint for so many trends and concepts. While Women’s History Month is the perfect time to shop from them, ESSENCE is dedicated to diligently supporting our own including stores like YOWIE and Sincerely Tommy. These two experiential boutiques along with their founders Shannon Maldonado and Kai Avent-deLeon have made it clear that when you have a clear vision, executing it can reap ripe fruit: customers and a bustling community. Whenever our team finds itself in Philadelphia or Brooklyn, we’re frequenting these spots, because they all have exactly what we’re looking for: stylish and unique clothing. Some of these storefronts even offer chic home decor as an additional plus to their sartorial offerings.

The South

Souk Boutique

Inside of the beloved Ponce City Market, Souk Bohemian is one shop that you’ll come across. Friends and business partners Morgan Ashley and Vanessa created the store as a fusion of sorts which represents both of their interests in minimalistic and bohemian aesthetics. Coined as a space where you’ll come across a full sensory experience, the store offers ready-to-wear pieces, home goods, and small-batch accessories.

Shop Souk Bohemian at 675 Ponce De Leon Ave NE N211, Atlanta, GA 30308 and online at soukbohemian.com.

The Shop Miami

Located in Wynwood, The Shop Miami was founded by Calyann Barnett as a way to offer to an alternative to the boutiques in the artsy neighborhood. Barnett created the space as a permanent pop-up where brands can rent space to showcase their pieces regularly. The key facets of The Shop Miami include accessibility, connecting with customers, and cultivating a unique retail experience.

Visit The Shop Miami at 100 NW 25th St Unit 105, Miami, FL 33127 and online at theshopmiami.com.

Yuri’s Market

Yuri’s Market is one of our favorite shops in Atlanta founded by Yuri Carter in 2017. Her curation of vintage high-fashion pieces that range from Dior, Chanel, Versace, Gucci and more are a labor of love for Carter to source. If you’re not one of her shop’s close friends yet, request it! The pieces are undeniably one-of-a-kind and incredibly hard to come by, but Carter is an expert. From clothing pieces to accessories, Yuri’s Market is the place to search if you’d call yourself a vintage lover. She’s found an art form in souring and we appreciate beautiful things.

Shop Yuri’s Market on 141 Mangum St SW, Atlanta, GA 30313 and online at yurismarket.com.

Laine London

Laine London is a Black woman-owned rental bridal shop founded by Lundyn Carter and Miriam Williams that offers an elegant selection of gowns for every type of bride-to-be. The store which originally opened in 2017 offers over 200 options with perfect-fit alterations.

Visit Laine London at 5400 New Peachtree Rd, Chamblee, GA 30341 and online at lainelondon.com.

Kay’s

Stylist Kay Charbonnet is the entrepreneur behind Kay’s a New Orleans showroom that centers on streetwear and lifestyle pieces. The store is located near the infamous Superdome and also a bit over a mile away from the Convention Center.

Shop Kay’s at 602 Toulouse St, New Orleans, LA 70130 and online at shopkays.com.

The Taste

Bow Wow’s mother Teresa Caldwell launched The Taste which is a one-stop shop for homeware and apparel. Loungewear pieces and also items that you can wear out and about with friends is the core of this boutique located in Atlanta.

Visit The Taste at 1115 Howell Mill Rd P 105, Atlanta, GA 30318 and online at thetasteboutique.com.

West Coast

McMullen Boutique

Established in 2007, the McMullen Boutique is a stunning independent luxury desination where customers can purchase of-the-moment pieces by Christopher John Rogers, Diotima, and beyond. Sherri McMullen, the founder has an innate eye for talent that is on the cusp of breaking. Chic offerings from Stella Jean, Rosie Assoulin, Khaite, Dries Van Noten, and more are currently available online or at the Oakland storefront.

Shop McMullen Boutique at 2257 Broadway, Oakland, CA 94612 and online at shopmcmullen.com.

East Coast

Blk Mkt Vintage

Blk Mkt Vintage, an antique store is notorious for its vintage clothing, archival memorabilia and the owner’s knack for snagging goods from the ‘60s and ‘70s. Special edition magazines and pristine tees from previous eras are some of the grails offered at this Bed-Stuy shop founded by Kiyanna Stewart and Jannah Handy.

Shop Blk Mkt Vintage at 465 Marcus Garvey Blvd, Brooklyn, NY 11216 and online at blkmktvintage.com.

Marche Rue Dix

Marche Rue Dix is an interesting conceptual boutique. One part happens to be a nail salon–and another component is a store that offers eccentric clothing, accessories, and other pieces you can fuse into your wardrobe year-round.

Shop Marche Rue Dix at 1453 Bedford Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11216 and online at marcheruedix.com.

Sincerely, Tommy

Sincerely, Tommy is much more than a conceptual brick-and-mortar that offers eccentric clothing and jewelry. The storefront also is a coffee shop and a communal space where you can meet up with friends to catch up. When the weather is beautiful out on Tompkins Avenue, the store is one of many boutiques that allows vendors to sell their pieces for the many visitors who frequent the street during the summer months.

Shop Sincerely, Tommy at 343 Tompkins Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11216 and online at sincerelytommy.com.

Andrea Iyamah

The eponymous boutique by designer Andra Iyamah has become a tropical-themed shopping destination. Launched late last year, the storefront is an immersive experience that offers her global customers a moment to reflect and sit inside of a space dreamed up by the beloved creative. Adventure awaits each guest who visits the boutique which is located on Bleecker Street in New York City–inside you’ll find ready-to-wear and also resort pieces ideal for sun and sea-ridden vacations.

Visit Andrea Iyamah at 379 Bleecker St, New York, NY 10014 and online at andreaiyamah.com.

YOWIE

Philadelphia-based hotel and cafe Yowie, founded by Shannon Maldonado in 2016, offers a colorful experience right when you walk in. Maldonado names Yowie after the Australian bigfoot, creating a magical world of her own. She’s a Philly native that moved to New York City to pursue a career in fashion. Eventually, she found her way back to her hometown and brought to it a new creative space.

One side of Yowie is the cafe offering a space to decompress and snack on sweet treats while the other side offers an assortment of chic pieces from chic clothing pieces made by small designers ranging from tops, bottoms, and shoes, and handmade, eccentric home decor ranging from kitchenware, chairs, and art to create a space just as colorful and vibrant as Yowie’s. The hotel is also a lovely place to be in if you’re planning on visiting. Maldonado’s approach to hospitality is refreshing and personal with Yowie’s overall layout.

Visit Yowie at 226 South St, Philadelphia, PA 19147 and online at shopyowie.com.

Style Eyes Optical

Haitian-born designer Margie Toney founded Style Eyes Optical about five years ago and has two decades of experience in the optical business. She had an agenda to make eyewear fit personal style, thus Style Eyes Optical was born. Toney went to school for design at the Fashion Institute of Technology to gain the insight she needed to start her successful Brooklyn-based business. Eyewear is a niche pocket in fashion that not many have delved into on a custom or even fashion level. Toney has found a way to create eyewear that not only improves vision but boosts self esteem, as her site says. Her storefront also offers actual eye exams and curated appointments to ensure that customers are 100% satisfied with how they are expressing themselves.

Find Style Eyes Optical at 1005 Flatbush Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11226 and online at styleeyesoptical.com

Midwest

Flo Boutique

Felicia Williams-Patrick, the founder of Flo Boutique in Detroit, Michigan first opened her storefront over 15 years ago. The independently owned shopping destination is associated with its unconventional pieces not limited to hats, handbags, and accessories. Williams-Patrick, who is known by many as a veteran in the retail industry also stocks unique pieces by local designers. The creative options available at Flo Boutique are her way of expressing her innate love for fashion.

Shop Flo Boutique at 404 W Willis St, Detroit, MI 48201.