7 Black Women-Owned Boutiques To Support

Getty Images

In honor of it being American Business Women’s Day, we had to put you on to all the boutiques we’ve been loving lately. Black women-owned businesses are not just something to do for today, it’s something that ESSENCE has always been doing. These businesses are often born out of resilience, creativity, and a desire to challenge systemic barriers. Black women have historically faced economic disparities, with limited access to resources but are finding their own paths to create their businesses that are creating a community around them. Supporting their businesses helps give them a platform and voice within their communities and shows others in their community that anything is possible.

Black women-owned businesses are inspiring and often run by powerful individuals who deserve the support. These brands can grow exponentially with all of our support. These companies are a driving force in creating a more inclusive space for entrepreneurs. If you’re looking for new businesses to support, we highly recommend the following listed below which range from vintage finds, fashion products, and jewelry. Keep scrolling to find your new favorite items.

BLK Vintage Market

This Brooklyn-based boutique shop, founded by couple, Kiyanna Stewart and Jannah Handy, is a beacon to its community and has all things vintage from clothing, limited-edition Black magazines, and records. Set in Bedford-Stuyvesant where the Black community is prevalent on 465 Marcus Garvey Blvd, Brooklyn, NY 11216.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CrbkJAWOp5K/

YOWIE

This Philly-based hotel, shop, and cafe founded by Shannon Maldonado, located on 226 South St., Philadelphia, PA 19147. The colorful aesthetics, homeware, and delicious coffee and pastries light up the neighborhood.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CwX3pSuuEWZ/

Yuri’s Market

Atlanta-based vintage boutique Yuri’s Market, founded by Yuri Carter, located at 141 Mangum St SW, Atlanta, Georgia, is the place to be for vintage and exclusive designer pieces. She sources all her pieces has built a community online and now has an in-person store for supporters to see.

https://www.instagram.com/p/Cl1enJ4Optu/?img_index=1

IndigoStyle Vintage

This Brooklyn-based vintage boutique founded by Sheryl Roberts, located at 409 Lewis Ave, Brooklyn, New York. This shop sources one-of-a-kind items internationally, making their stock perfect for unique gifts and clothing.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CxEQ3ELOlgf/

Amani Market

This Brooklyn-based boutique founded by Nicole Mebane, located on 727 Franklin Ave, Brooklyn, New York, sells over 40 Black-owned brands ranging from clothing, jewelry, and unique stationery. This storefront practices exactly what they preach by pouring back into their community.

https://www.instagram.com/p/Cp59Ls0vIAw/

Make Manifest

This Brooklyn-based gallery space and boutique co-founded by Isha Ma’at, Khadija Tudor, and Hekima Happa, located on 382 – 384 Tompkins Ave, Brooklyn, New York has become the perfect hub for the Bed-Stuy neighborhood. From clothing to art, this space is bringing together the community through common interests.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CwpgQ9Xgrbc/

Hip Hop Closet

Hip Hop Closet is a Brooklyn-based clothing store location on 141 Flushing Ave, Brooklyn, New York. Kyiesha Kelly, the co-founder of the retail store can proudly say it’s been in business for over two decades. This boutique is one of the few places that have survived gentrification as they’ve built an immense amount of support from their community.