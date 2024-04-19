ES-Scent Of The Week: Usher In Spring With Donna Karan’s Cashmere And Wild Fig

Spring is my favorite time of year when it comes to new fragrance launches.

It’s a gentle reminder that warmer weather is on the horizon — meaning rooftops, outdoor gatherings, day parties and cookouts will soon be within reach. It’s also a time for some of my favorite notes to shine: floral, fruity, or green scents tend to be instant mood boosters and simply give the vibrance associated with spring. And after what has felt like fifty ‘leven days of winter, it’s about time to reverse this seasonal depression.

So when Donna Karan launched a scent with one of my favorite notes — fig — I knew I had to get my nose on it. And I will say — it did not disappoint. Not only are the bottles stunning, Cashmere and Wild Fig instantly screamed sophistication and natural allure. The top notes for this fragrance are black pepper and bergamot with middle notes of freesia, waterlily, rose absolute, wild fig, bamboo. The fig gives it a lot of depth and it wears beautifully. In fact, the dry down will have them smelling you once you’ve left the room with added notes of cedarwood, salted musk and wet stones accord.

An earthy, green fig, the fragrance continued to unfold on my skin with hints of aromatic spices adding depth and dimension. “To create something unexpected and somehow rooted in nature – this was the goal,” says Perfumer Jérôme Epinette. “Black Pepper on top brings some zest while the wild fig and bamboo in the heart introduce the comforting nature-driven signature.”

Why I love it: Admittedly, this one surprised me because it’s not my typical scent profile, but it’s so unique and captivating I just kept coming back to it. This fragrance combines the luxurious warmth of cashmere with the rich sweetness of wild fig. An easy to reach, this will definitely become a summer staple in my collection.

Perfect pairings: Experimenting with different combinations can help you discover your perfect layered fragrance blend. Because it’s not an overly sweet fig, Cashmere and Wild Fig will pair well with many other spring and summer scents — especially others that also have fig notes. Cashmere and Wild Fig evokes memories of my next Mediterranean escape (or at least the one I’m dreaming of), or summering in the Amalfi, and therefore my personal recommendations would be Jo Malone London’s Wood Sage & Sea Salt because it combines woody and salty notes with a hint of fig, adding complexity and depth to Cashmere and Wild Fig or Nest Fragrances’ Indigo because of its notes of Moroccan tea, wild fig, and bergamot, that offers a fresh and vibrant fig scent that layers beautifully.

With Cashmere and Wild Fig, Donna Karan invites fragrance enthusiasts to embark on a journey of sensory exploration, where each spritz unveils a new facet of allure and sophistication. Whether worn for a special occasion or as an everyday indulgence, this scent exudes confidence and sophistication, leaving an unforgettable impression wherever it goes. Just don’t get mad at me if folks chase you down the street to find out what you’re wearing.