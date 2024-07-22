Spoiler Alert! Fan Favorites Serena Page And Kordell Beckham Crowned Winners Of 'Love Island USA' S6

LOVE ISLAND USA — Episode 636 — Pictured: (l-r) Serena Page, Kordell Beckham — (Photo by: Ben Symons/Peacock)

Love Island USA fans are elated as show favorites Serena Page and Kordell Beckham have claimed the coveted $100,000 cash prize as the winners of the sixth season of Peacock’s hit dating competition.

The couple won America’s hearts after linking up on the first day, sticking together throughout the competition and despite multiple setbacks and mounting temptation. Fans watched their bond continuously grow stronger resulting in the ultimate reality TV love story on the US spinoff of the smash hit UK dating show.

“Man…Im so lost for words right now‼️” Beckham wrote on his Instagram after the news was announced on the live finale. “Thank y’all so much for the love and support throughout the show. We wouldn’t have made it without y’all. This is only the beginning.”

“Thank you all for your support throughout this season, we couldn’t have done it without y’all!!!” Page echoed on her own social media. “Cheers to KORENA FOREVA.”

Page is a recent graduate of the University of Texas at San Antonio and Beckham, who is the younger brother of Miami Dolphins wide receiver Odell Beckham, Jr., is a fashion model.



The duo is truly the most popular couple in the United States at the moment, as Love Island USA‘s sixth season has been the #1 reality series in the nation across all streaming platforms since its launch, according to preliminary data by Nielsen.

Their victory elates fans, as stigma shows Black contestants on reality dating shows and similar competitions, particularly Black women, are often hypersexualized, rejected, or otherwise shown to be the least desired or most mistreated during the course of production.

Peacock has just announced that the entire cast, including season winners Beckham and Page, will return to look back at the competition and spill even more secrets and behind-the-scenes glimpses into their romance on the Love Island USA Season 6 Reunion Special hosted by Ariana Madix, streaming only on Peacock on August 19, 2024 at 9pm.