‘Love Island’ Winners Justine and Caleb Reunite and They’re Just The Cutest

We always have time for a Black love joy break here at ESSENCE, so get ready to feel the love this morning.

Over the weekend, newly crowned Love Island season 2 winners Justine Ndiba and Caleb Corprew reunited for a feel-good fall date in New Jersey.

You’ll recall, the adorable young couple took home the win (and the check) just a few weeks ago. Now, Ndiba, 27, and Corprew, 24, got together again for the first time since filming the show to enjoy a fun-filled day of pumpkin-picking in New Jersey, Ndiba’s home state.

The adorable duo still live in separate cities so they made sure to make the most of their sweet time together and document the day on Instagram with matching fall themed photo opps and sweet captions too.

“Picked the cutest pumpkin in the patch,” Corprew, who’s from Oklahoma, wrote about his ladylove.

The couple admitted they absolutely couldn’t wait to see each other again after wrapping the hit reality dating show.

“When we actually thought we would be able to make it three weeks before seeing each other again… we thought,” wrote Ndiba.

The couple became the fan favorite while they were hunkered down at the Cromwell hotel in Las Vegas during filming after the COVID-19 pandemic hit.

Enjoy the moment, you two!