In Case You Missed It: HSN And Harlem’s Fashion Row Fall Collection, Kerry Washington Wears Thom Browne, And More

HSN

This weekend in fashion included a few moving moments worth your attention. First off, actress Kerry Washington made an appearance wearing a Thom Browne ensemble. Meanwhile, a new Louis Vuitton fine jewelry line has been unveiled entitled the Le Damier de Louis Vuitton Collection. Next, Off-White has been announced as the WNBA’s official style and culture curator.

Additionally, Nike’s CEO has decided to step down after a decline in sales under his leadership at the company. French label Jean Paul Gaultier has announced its next guest designer for a one-off couture collection.

Lastly, HSN and Harlem’s Fashion Row have announced a new collection featuring Krystal Phillips, the designer behind Kaphill, in addition to Byron Lars and Sheila Gray who are the designers behind Earnest by Byron Lars.

Keep scrolling to learn more about these fashion moments from over the weekend.

Kerry Washington Wears Thom Browne

On the red carpet for the History Channel’s HISTORYTalks event in Los Angeles, Kerry Washington made an appearance wearing a gray Thom Brown outfit. Her oversized textured blazer layered over her short gray dress featuring the same texture looked like a grown-up version of a school uniform. The classic red, white, and blue motif on her wrists gave it away that her pieces were from Thom Browne. She wore a pair of heeled Mary Janes layered over sheer tights and accessorized with a Thome Browne black mini handbag to complete her look.

Kayla Oaddams/FilmMagic

Louis Vuitton Unveils A New Fine Jewelry Line

A fine jewelry line from Louis Vuitton has been launched entitled the Le Damier de Louis Vuitton collection. This new collection is to capture all that the Maison’s historic Damier pattern is iconic. In modern and tactile jewelry pieces, wearers will be able to see how meticulously crafted each piece is from the yellow or white gold finish to the design features of gold scares and diamonds reimagining the Damier’s shape. The 12-piece unisex collection including rings, bracelets, earrings, and bracelets that feature a checkered print with the help of diamond squares and is to be worn as a second skin.

Louis Vuitton

Off-White Is Officially The Style And Culture Curator Of The WNBA

The WNBA is about to get a fresh updated look with Off-White as its office style and culture curator, making this the brand’s first U.S. sports team partnership. From what we’ve seen from the WNBA, style, and culture are big proponents to keep lovers of the W engaged. This partnership begins with a new first-of-its-kind Varsity Jacket, a new fashion capsule each season, community programming, and a partnership with Liberty’s basketball players to coincide with Women’s History Month, Black History Month, and Pride Month.

“Off-White is a catalyst force for change, creating platforms and giving voice to a community of young radicals, groundbreaking talents and unique cultural forces. The New York Liberty are leading the change in the world of sports, demanding attention and being bold,” said Off-White CEO, Cristiano Fagnani.

Off-White

HSN And Harlem’s Fashion Row Launch New Collaboration

In an effort to support Black-owned brands HSN has revealed its Fall 2024 collection with Harlem’s Fashion Row. This time around the collaboration features items designed by Krystal Phillips of Kaphill in addition to Byron Lars and Sheila Gray (Earnest by Byron Lars). Phillips has designed office-ready fall staples including a twill coat in a striking magenta hue, a faux leather shirt jacket and a matching skirt, a floral satin midi dress, and more. Separately, staples by Lars and Gray include a sequin-printed skirt, a printed bomber jacket, and a jacquard coat.

HSN and Harlem’s Fashion Row’s latest collection is available on HSN’s website. Pricing starts at $49.95.

HSN

Nike’s CEO Steps Down

By October 13, John Donahoe, Nike’s current CEO will be stepping down and will also be stepping down from the Nike board. This comes after recent declines in sales and product innovation. He will, however, be an advisor to the brand until the end of January. He’s been at the brand for a decade. The former President of Consumer and Marketplace, Elliot Hill will be stepping into Donahoe’s place. He’s been working up the ladder at Nike for over three decades, and now he’s back as CEO after he retired from the brand in 2020.

Jean-Paul Gaultier Announces Next Guest Designer

French label Jean-Paul Gaultier has announced its next guest designer for a new one-off couture collection unveiling in January. The new designer will be Ludovic De Saint Sernin. The Paris-based designer is known for his corset-laced pants replacing zippers and is the eighth guest designer at the atelier. Other notable guests have been Haider Ackermann, Olivier Rousteing, and Glenn Martens. This one-off collection will be unveiled during Paris Fashion Week next year which is scheduled for January 27 to 30.