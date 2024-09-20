Off-White™ And The New York Liberty Merge Fashion And Sport In A Game-Changing Collaboration

Women’s sports are having a moment, and the latest news proves it: Off-White™ has become the Official Style and Culture Curator for the New York Liberty, marking a groundbreaking partnership between high fashion and women’s basketball.

As the Liberty dominate the WNBA and push for their first-ever championship, this collaboration couldn’t have come at a better time. With Off-White’s reputation for setting trends and the Liberty’s electric presence in the sports world, this partnership is about more than just basketball — it’s about culture, representation, and the future of women in sports.

The multi-year deal, Off-White’s first U.S. sports team partnership, will launch with the unveiling of a custom varsity jacket ahead of the Liberty’s opening playoff game. Designed with the team’s fierce spirit and the brand’s distinct aesthetic in mind, the jacket represents the perfect blend of style and athleticism. But this collaboration goes far beyond the court. Over the next few seasons, we can expect Off-White™ to release exclusive fashion capsules, drive community-focused events, and partner with Liberty players to highlight key cultural moments, such as Women’s History Month, Black History Month, and Pride.

September 19th, 2024; New York Liberty are gifted custom ‘Off-White’ jackets (Photo by. Brandon Todd/New York Liberty)

This partnership is more than just a win for the Liberty and Off-White™ — it’s a huge step forward for women’s basketball and women’s sports as a whole. The WNBA has been enjoying a season of unprecedented growth, with increasing viewership, packed arenas, and a roster of players who are becoming cultural icons in their own right. From flashy pre-game fits to off-court activism, WNBA players are redefining what it means to be an athlete. And the New York Liberty are at the forefront of this movement. Known for their fierce competitiveness and ability to break boundaries, the Liberty are turning heads both on and off the court.

“WNBA players are being seen as style icons like never before, while also driving culture in previously unimagined ways,” said New York Liberty CEO, Keia Clarke. It’s true — today’s WNBA stars are not only excelling in the game but are also pushing the envelope when it comes to fashion and culture. With this partnership, Off-White will help them continue to evolve, pushing the boundaries of what athletes can do and the spaces they can occupy.

Off-White™ CEO Cristiano Fagnani expressed his excitement about the collaboration, saying, “Sport is evolving and women are making history by owning it. We are thrilled to partner with this inspiring team and create together a space that doesn’t exist, by pushing the boundaries to create the future. For everyone.” His words echo the sentiments felt throughout the sports and fashion communities — this is a partnership built on shared values of empowerment, innovation, and disruption.

The timing of this partnership is particularly meaningful. Both brands are in pivotal moments — Off-White™ is fresh off its New York Fashion Week debut, while the Liberty are chasing their first WNBA title. Their collaboration signals a new era where fashion, sports, and culture merge seamlessly, especially for Black women athletes, who continue to break barriers and define their own space in the world of sports.

With the Liberty’s rising fan base and Off-White’s boundary-pushing designs, the possibilities for this partnership are endless. It’s not just about clothing, but about creating experiences that speak to the power of representation. For Black women, this partnership is another reminder of how far we’ve come in the sports world — and how much further we can go when fashion, culture, and athleticism intersect.