The Most Anticipated Albums of Fall 2020

We’re deep into the fourth quarter and it has been an exceptionally odd time for us all, including musicians and their new albums. Names such as Syleena Johnson, Jhené Aiko, Alicia Keys, Chloe x Halle, and Jade Novah have already dropped exciting projects, giving a solid nod to more banner releases to close out 2020.

It might be easier to say that these efforts have helped us in coping with the pandemic and problematic times of the day, but many of us still wonder who will give us those internet-breaking surprises before the New Year’s Eve ball drops? Will this be the year that Rihanna finally adds R9 to our Fenty stockings? Will the Pulitzer-winning Kendrick Lamar chronicle the social strifes of this year with his fifth studio album?

COVID-19 may have sidelined us from enjoying the live musical experience, but as we close out this year, there are plenty of stereo-shaking tunes on the way.

With that said, take a break, turn that MSNBC off for a bit, and check out the officially announced and hotly rumored records that we are highly anticipating to drop this fall.

