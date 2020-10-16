The Most Anticipated Albums of Fall 2020
By Kevin L. Clark ·

We’re deep into the fourth quarter and it has been an exceptionally odd time for us all, including musicians and their new albums. Names such as Syleena Johnson, Jhené Aiko, Alicia Keys, Chloe x Halle, and Jade Novah have already dropped exciting projects, giving a solid nod to more banner releases to close out 2020.

It might be easier to say that these efforts have helped us in coping with the pandemic and problematic times of the day, but many of us still wonder who will give us those internet-breaking surprises before the New Year’s Eve ball drops? Will this be the year that Rihanna finally adds R9 to our Fenty stockings? Will the Pulitzer-winning Kendrick Lamar chronicle the social strifes of this year with his fifth studio album?

COVID-19 may have sidelined us from enjoying the live musical experience, but as we close out this year, there are plenty of stereo-shaking tunes on the way.

With that said, take a break, turn that MSNBC off for a bit, and check out the officially announced and hotly rumored records that we are highly anticipating to drop this fall.

01
J. Cole
Fans have been waiting with baited breath for J. Cole's The Fall Off, his long-promised follow-up to 2018's KOD. And while the Dreamville HNIC hasn't exactly been quiet lately — thanks to “Middle Child,” his 2019 single from Revenge of the Dreamers III group compilation — it's still been nearly two years and the country needs our hero more than ever.

Sadly, the North Carolina MC has hit the snooze button on our expectations, as he recently wrote on IG, “Taking my time, still finishing.” With the clock soon to strike 2021 and the Dreamville Festival already postponed due to the pandemic, maybe Cole World is just playing “middle child” until big bro (Jay-Z) pushes the button. Hey, we can dream, right?

02
Rico Nasty
Punk rap and sugar trap creator Rico Nasty is one of the most versatile voices in the game. Her outlandish style and unique personas have roots in multiple genres (she cites David Bowie, Tyler, the Creator, and Nicki Minaj as inspirations) and 2019 project, Anger Management, has been her most commercially and critically acclaimed effort to date.

With that said, the outcasts are increasingly hype for Nightmare Vacation, her debut studio album, which was announced with a handwritten letter to fans. Along with releasing “iPhone” in mid-August, the pop-punk princess is “so ready to get [the album] out and share it,” which should ensure another fun and empowering listen for fans both longtime and new.

03
Raekwon
taten Island's Raekwon is arguably one of the greatest gangster storytellers that hip-hop has ever produced. His Only Built 4 Cuban Linx franchise is in many music lover's top 10 lists when it comes to cinematic offerings, and after wowing the game again with his 2009 sequel, Raekwon Ford Coppola is making us an offer we would never refuse with Only Built 4 Cuban Linx 3.

Announced in August during a chat with TIDAL’s Elliott Wilson, the Wu-Tang Clan member said, “It's time we close that trilogy out. I was holding all night back to tell you that. ‘Cuban Linx III’ baby, the trilogy. It's over after that. It's over.” That may be the case, but real heads will surely accept a Director's Cut ASAP.

04
Rihanna
Since 2018, the rumor mill has been churning about Rihanna's ninth studio album, and we've been more than patient. With multiple sources — Supa Dups, Tyshane "Beam" Thompson, dancehall singer Kranium, and reggae singer Chronixx, to name a few — all confirming that Riri is leaning into her Caribbean roots, other details on the album have been scarce.

Provisionally dubbed R9 by fans who want the album dropped today, Rihanna has teased us (“Me listening to R9 by myself and refusing to release it.”) and played with our feelings in a way that only the Bad Gal can. After accruing over 500 samples and working with some of dancehall music's biggest producers and songwriters, we're dutty wining with excitement that 2021 starts off with new Fenty music.

05
Noname
Noname, the popular Chicago rapper and book club founder, has shied away from music to focus on being an advocate for Black lives. But that hasn't stopped fans from asking for her to drop her second studio album, Factory Baby. “I'm dropping an album 2020 if anybody's interested,” she tweeted last November, but controversy and the star's own reluctancy has placed all that on hold.

From engaging in a short-lived beef with J. Cole, comparing Beyoncé to civil rights activist Angela Davis, Noname was doing more apologizing than advocacy, plus the supergroup Ghetto Sage (formed with Saba and Smino) was put on hold indefinitely. Whatever form Factory Baby takes, and whenever it drops on streaming services, fans of Noname are highly anticipating her lyrical and life progression on wax.

06
Juicy J.
They say that time is undefeated, but it may take its first L from hip-hop legend Juicy J. Still as relevant as he was when he first stepped onto the scene in the early ‘90s, his original works as part of Three 6 Mafia were all over the place and he produced three standout cuts on Megan Thee Stallion's Fever project.

Now, with his next solo offering, The Hustle Continues, readying for release — the Oscar Award-winning musician has a superstar list of guest features. A$AP Rocky, Lil Baby, and the aforementioned Megan Thee Stallion and Rico Nasty. The first two single, “Gah Damn High,” with Wiz Khalifa, and “Load It Up” featuring NLE Choppa, will surely keep Father Time moving to the beat of Juicy J's 808-drums.

07
THEY.
Dante Jones and Andrew "Drew Love" Neely have been flirting with blockbuster success since their debut EP, Nü Religion, received critical acclaim from the masses. Better known as THEY., the R&B singing-songwriting duo are exceptional artists and with their second full length, The Amanda Tape, ready for release — the hype is certainly real and high for all things THEY.

This time around, THEY. is playing for keeps, and will explore and celebrate all the emotions that present itself in relationships. As an act that prides themselves on approaching topics from a different angle, The Amanda Tape's first three singles — “Count Me In,” “Play Fight” with Tinashe, and “All Mine” — will have audiophiles looking at their situationships in a different light when the album hits all DSPs very soon.

08
Cardi B
Cardi B has no real complaints when it comes to this music ish. Her 2019 was pretty much a license to print money. From landing a No. 1 hit with Bruno Mars to making her film and television debuts with Hustlers and Rhythm + Flow, respectively, the Bardi Gang head honcho is only riding the wave in 2020 as she teases her Invasion of Privacy follow-up in front of our collective faces.

Albeit scant with few details, Tiger Woods certainly has a healthy bit of hype surrounding it. With “W.A.P.” causing all sort of controversy and her on-again, off-again marriage to Offset consistently making headline, the BX baddie's prankish, one-of-a-kind personality will be counter to all the other women rappers out there on the scene. Belcalis doesn't need any “comeback energy,” in our humble opinion, but even Michael Jordan needed to have some bulletin board material in order to stay hungry for that No. 1 spot.

09
Adele
“Bunch of f**cking savages, 30 will be a drum n bass record to spite you,” Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter Adele wrote on IG last May. It was the shot across the bow that the music world needed — an energetic, yet rebellious look into the whirlwind life of one of music's most engaging voices. Despite the jokes and viral videos, Adele's fourth studio — possibly chronicling the end of her marriage to Simon Konecki — is going to be full of feels and confessions.

Months since that post has only added to the hype and with fans wanting more details by the hour, Adele is keeping everything about 30 (or Adele, who knows yet!) close to the vest. If she is ready to sing those tear-jerking ballads or dance the night away, you can guarantee that Adele will come with it. Add into the mix her recent breakup with Mercury Prize-winning rapper Skepta, and you can consider our ears very much perked.

10
Tobi Lou
Tobi Lou is one of this writer's favorite musicians. The viral smash “Buff Baby” marked his arrival as a breakout star, but then the Chicago by way of Nigeria creative tripled-down on his effort with three EPs between 20177 and 2018. Add his Smino-featuring bop, "Troop," and music lovers quickly were endeared by the carefree kid and his kaleidoscope-styled songs.

With his name ringing bells on- and offline, Tobi's sophomore effort, Parrish Blue, is high on many hip-hop and alt-hip-hop fans' lists. Word on the curb is that this project will be out this month, which is emboldened by Tobi's numerous singles that have dropped since the release of Live On Ice, including “Skin Care Tutorial 2020” and “Lingo Starr”. Don't miss out on this chance to learn about this talented act.

11
Kendrick Lamar
One of Kendrick Lamar's voice and message has been sorely missed these past few years. Judging by all the calamity going on in politics, in the world, and in our lives with this pandemic — the rumor of a new album from Pulitzer Kenny seemed like the stars coming into alignment. This was aided in news from Billboard Editorial Director Bill Werde, saying that Lamar's next album was a departure from his jazz-hop and trap-rap influenced sounds.

No matter how you splice it, the TDE superstar is very much needed to speak to the ills, joys, pangs, and more that his generation and people feel. The People's Champ is looked at as a voice of a generation and this as-yet-to-be revealed album feels to be unlike anything he's produced before, which should make for a fantastic end-of-year hip-hop release.

12
Megan Thee Stallion
“Protect Black Women.”

Megan Thee Stallion has continued to be a beacon of light for not only the rap game's evolution, but for people who are drive to succeed no matter the odds. While the paparazzi and the gossip-hounds focused on her trials and tribulations, Hot Girl Meg stood resolute above the fracas and showed us all how to handle an emotional ebb and flow that her 2020 has produced.

With the drama out in the open and her stance declared, Houston's No. 1 rap star undoubtedly has an endless amount of topics to delve into her next project. Whether that's highlighting the legal dramas with her former label and Tory Lanez or giving the clubs something to shake to, Meg promises she’ll “have music for when we can go back outside,” which she shared with Jimmy Fallon back in April.

And if this effort mirrors her work with Cardi B or anything like Fever, we’ll be sure it’ll shape the entirety of 2021.

13
Drake
Has “The Boy” fallen off? The streets are quietly whispering Drake's demise at his expense. From questioning if he still has “it” to shouting aloud that the kids look at Drake like the old man in the club, there is doubt overcast upon the OVO Kingdom. Unsatisfied, leave it up to Drake to prove the haters wrong.

That chin-check to the industry comes in the form of CLB, otherwise known as Certified Lover Boy. Ever the troll, his first video, “Laugh Now, Cry Later,” was a swagtastic look at the meme-ability and superstar power Drake still carries. “I’m just kind of enjoying life,” he shared with Rap Radar’s Elliott Wilson. “I’m enjoying living, going out with people, investing in personal connections. And it's making my music better.” If you haven't been keeping score, it wouldn't be ride to count out “The Boy”.

14
SZA
Solána Rowe, the ethereal sound goddess of Top Dawg Entertainment, has continued to defy expectation with her style and grace. Yet, at the end of the day, the people want to know where the music is at, SZA?! “Are we getting anything this year, ma'am, I'm STARVING,” a stan on Twitter said back in early January.

That led to a maelstrom of hype for fans and foes alike. With her second full-length release since 2017's Ctrl kicked off by “Hit Different,” which features Ty Dolla $ign, the Grammy Award-nominated R&B darling is building up anticipation that will keep her as one of R&B's leading lights in 2020.

15
6LACK
