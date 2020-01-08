These Black-Owned Brands Fill Your Home With Good Vibes
Photo Credit: The Goddess Supply
By Danielle Pointdujour

Energy and vibes are real, and the wrong kinds can affect everything from your personal mood to how you achieve your goals. Nobody has time for bad vibes dimming their shine, so before we get any further into this year, it’s time for a serious energy check.

Our homes are meant to be our protective place where we feel peace and draw in positive energy that feeds our mind, body, and spirit. If the vibes in our home aren’t right, we’ll carry that negative energy into the world, and throw everything around us out of whack.

It’s time to free our most sacred place from low vibrations and energy, and these Black-owned products by our fellow sistas are just what every Black woman needs to elevate higher, bask in the light, and manifest your heart’s desires.

01
Blue Sage STARDUST Smudge Blend
Your home should be a protective space that surrounds you in good energy and joy - and this set will help you do just that.
PHOTO CREDIT: BLUE SAGE ECO BOUTIQUE
available at blue-sageboutique.com $17 Shop Now
02
Meditation and Healing Smudge Stick
Clearing your home starts with clearing your mind and healing your heart.
Photo Credit: Paradigmbysg
available at Paradigm By SG $14 Shop Now
03
Sacral - 2nd Chakra Soy Candle
This candle is perfect for balancing your chakras and drawing in creative and sensual energies.
Photo Credit: Blue Sage Eco Boutique
available at blkgrn.com $20 Shop Now
04
Sage, Crystals & Trap Music Tee & Smudge Stick Bundle
This bundle set is for the Black woman who wears her vibes and her culture on her chest.
PHOTO CREDIT: QUARTZ AND RAINBOWS
available at Quartz and Rainbows $26.00 Shop Now
05
Energy Clearing Essential Package
This set is perfect for anointing your home and keeping the good vibes and energy flowing.
Photo Credit: Winds of Change Botanica
available at Winds of Change Botanica $35 Shop Now
06
Self Love, Acceptance, Awareness & Confidence Crystal Set
They say you attract what you are, so why not fill your home with self-love, acceptance, awareness, and confidence?
Photo Credit: Soulful Vibes Co.
available at Soulful Vibes Co. $15 Shop Now
