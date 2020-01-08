Photo Credit: The Goddess Supply

Energy and vibes are real, and the wrong kinds can affect everything from your personal mood to how you achieve your goals. Nobody has time for bad vibes dimming their shine, so before we get any further into this year, it’s time for a serious energy check.

Our homes are meant to be our protective place where we feel peace and draw in positive energy that feeds our mind, body, and spirit. If the vibes in our home aren’t right, we’ll carry that negative energy into the world, and throw everything around us out of whack.

It’s time to free our most sacred place from low vibrations and energy, and these Black-owned products by our fellow sistas are just what every Black woman needs to elevate higher, bask in the light, and manifest your heart’s desires.

Share :