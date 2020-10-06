Jhené Aiko Makes Voting A Vibe On Laid Back New Song

Madison McGaw/BFA

Leave it to Jhené Aiko to serve up a politically-charged anthem that’ll make you bob your head.

For Sunday’s one-hour election episode of black-ish, Aiko contributed a trap-inspired new song, “Vote.” “Now more than ever it is vital that we all VOTE,” the R&B singer said in a press release. “It was an honor working with ‘black-ish’ to bring you this song.”

In “Vote,” she speaks for people who are facing employment struggles in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, singing, “Rent is coming up, I need this cash/Couple terminations in my past, yeah/Gotta ask my bosses for a day off/But if I do, I know I might get laid off.”

BLACK-ISH’s special animated episode, “Election Special Pt. 2” was directed by Matthew A. Cherry.

Aiko then weaves the current employment climate into the importance of voting in the 2020 presidential election, rapping in the first verse, “I just wanna get to the ballot, yeah/I just wanna feel like I’m valid, yeah/Put in my vote, I can have it, yeah.”

Season 7 of black-ish is slated to premiere on Wednesday, October 21.

Fans will appreciate the messaging of the new song, as well as Aiko’s ability to stay true to her sound. The single is now available for streaming on all platforms.

Listen to “Vote” below.