As men’s fashion week in Paris is ending, that didn’t come without our favorite street style stars stopping for flicks going to and from shows.

Over the past few days, street photographers have managed to capture some well-dressed men on the street of Paris like UK Rapper Skepta and Actors Ashton Sanders and Luka Sabbat – only to name a few. Debatedley, Paris shows reel in some of the best-dressed audiences, and this particular crowd is reigning true to the fashion battle.

Check out a few of our favorite street style moments from Men’s Fashion Week in Paris.

01 The Best Street Style Moments At Men's Fashion Week In Paris PARIS, FRANCE - JANUARY 16: Fashion Week guest wearing a Louis Vuitton look before the Louis Vuitton Men AW20 Show on January 16, 2020 in Paris, France. (Photo by Jeremy Moeller/Getty Images) 02 The Best Street Style Moments At Men's Fashion Week In Paris PARIS, FRANCE - JANUARY 16: Quavious Keyate Marshall a.k.a. Quavo attends the Heron Preston Menswear Fall/Winter 2020-2021 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 16, 2020 in Paris, France. (Photo by Claudio Lavenia/Getty Images) 03 The Best Street Style Moments At Men's Fashion Week In Paris PARIS, FRANCE - JANUARY 16: A guest is seen wearing striped jacket outside Louis Vuitton during Paris Fashion Week - Menswear F/W 2020-2021 on January 16, 2020 in Paris, France. (Photo by Christian Vierig/Getty Images) 04 The Best Street Style Moments At Men's Fashion Week In Paris PARIS, FRANCE - JANUARY 16: A guest is seen wearing hat outside Rick Owens during Paris Fashion Week - Menswear F/W 2020-2021 on January 16, 2020 in Paris, France. (Photo by Christian Vierig/Getty Images) 05 The Best Street Style Moments At Men's Fashion Week In Paris PARIS, FRANCE - JANUARY 16: Luka Sabbat is seen outside Rick Owens during Paris Fashion Week - Menswear F/W 2020-2021 on January 16, 2020 in Paris, France. (Photo by Christian Vierig/Getty Images) 06 The Best Street Style Moments At Men's Fashion Week In Paris PARIS, FRANCE - JANUARY 16: A guest is seen wearing black jacket, grey dress outside Heron Preston during Paris Fashion Week - Menswear F/W 2020-2021 on January 16, 2020 in Paris, France. (Photo by Christian Vierig/Getty Images) 07 The Best Street Style Moments At Men's Fashion Week In Paris PARIS, FRANCE - JANUARY 16: Jerry Lorenzo is seen outside Heron Preston during Paris Fashion Week - Menswear F/W 2020-2021 on January 16, 2020 in Paris, France. (Photo by Christian Vierig/Getty Images) 08 The Best Street Style Moments At Men's Fashion Week In Paris PARIS, FRANCE - JANUARY 16: A model wears a cap, a black puffer winter jacket, blue denim jeans, white sneakers, outside Rochas, during Paris Fashion Week - Menswear Fall / Winter 2020-2021 on January 16, 2020 in Paris, France. (Photo by Edward Berthelot/Getty Images) 09 The Best Street Style Moments At Men's Fashion Week In Paris PARIS, FRANCE - JANUARY 16: Actor Daniel Kaluuya wears a gray coat, a necklace and a white t-shirt, outside Vuitton, during Paris Fashion Week - Menswear Fall / Winter 2020-2021 on January 16, 2020 in Paris, France. (Photo by Edward Berthelot/Getty Images) 10 The Best Street Style Moments At Men's Fashion Week In Paris PARIS, FRANCE - JANUARY 16: Aleali May wears sunglasses, a black leather jacket, a silver Vuitton monogram bag, red leather pants, shoes, outside Vuitton, during Paris Fashion Week - Menswear Fall / Winter 2020-2021 on January 16, 2020 in Paris, France. (Photo by Edward Berthelot/Getty Images) 11 The Best Street Style Moments At Men's Fashion Week In Paris PARIS, FRANCE - JANUARY 16: DJ Mustard wears sunglasses, a blue puffer winter jacket, pale purple pants, sneakers, outside Vuitton, during Paris Fashion Week - Menswear Fall / Winter 2020-2021 on January 16, 2020 in Paris, France. (Photo by Edward Berthelot/Getty Images) 12 The Best Street Style Moments At Men's Fashion Week In Paris PARIS, FRANCE - JANUARY 16: Kailand Morris wears a black winter jacket, a t-shirt with colored printed features, gray large monogram pants with cargo pockets, shoes, outside Vuitton, during Paris Fashion Week - Menswear Fall / Winter 2020-2021 on January 16, 2020 in Paris, France. (Photo by Edward Berthelot/Getty Images) 13 The Best Street Style Moments At Men's Fashion Week In Paris PARIS, FRANCE - JANUARY 15: A guest, wearing a colorful sweatshirt, red pants, red checked jacket, Nike sneakers and Louis Vuitton bag, is seen outside the Off-White show during the Paris Fashion Week - Menswear F/W 2020-2021 on January 15, 2020 in Paris, France. (Photo by Claudio Lavenia/Getty Images) 14 The Best Street Style Moments At Men's Fashion Week In Paris PARIS, FRANCE - JANUARY 15: A guest, wearing a green printed sweatshirt with matching sweatpants and Nike sneakers, is seen outside the Off-White show during the Paris Fashion Week - Menswear F/W 2020-2021 on January 15, 2020 in Paris, France. (Photo by Claudio Lavenia/Getty Images) 15 The Best Street Style Moments At Men's Fashion Week In Paris PARIS, FRANCE - JANUARY 15: A guest, wearing a printed cropped sweater, light wash jeans and red boots, is seen outside the Off-White show during the Paris Fashion Week - Menswear F/W 2020-2021 on January 15, 2020 in Paris, France. (Photo by Claudio Lavenia/Getty Images) 16 The Best Street Style Moments At Men's Fashion Week In Paris PARIS, FRANCE - JANUARY 15: Sharon Alexie, wearing a long printed dress, black bag and black boots, is seen outside the Off-White show during the Paris Fashion Week - Menswear F/W 2020-2021 on January 15, 2020 in Paris, France. (Photo by Claudio Lavenia/Getty Images) 17 The Best Street Style Moments At Men's Fashion Week In Paris PARIS, FRANCE - JANUARY 15: Dior Worthy, wearing a white shirt, leopard print sweater, black leather pants, hat and white sneakers, is seen outside the Off-White show during the Paris Fashion Week - Menswear F/W 2020-2021 on January 15, 2020 in Paris, France. (Photo by Claudio Lavenia/Getty Images) 18 The Best Street Style Moments At Men's Fashion Week In Paris PARIS, FRANCE - JANUARY 15: Guests, wearing a black blazer, black decorated sweatshirt, printed jeans and Off-White bag (L), and green long jacket, khaki pants, colorful sneakers, green hat and black bag (R), are seen outside the Off-White show during the Paris Fashion Week - Menswear F/W 2020-2021 on January 15, 2020 in Paris, France. (Photo by Claudio Lavenia/Getty Images) 19 The Best Street Style Moments At Men's Fashion Week In Paris PARIS, FRANCE - JANUARY 17: Jan-Michael Quammie is seen wearing black jacket, navy pants outside Ann Demeulemeester during Paris Fashion Week - Menswear F/W 2020-2021 : Day Four on January 17, 2020 in Paris, France. (Photo by Christian Vierig/Getty Images) 20 The Best Street Style Moments At Men's Fashion Week In Paris PARIS, FRANCE - JANUARY 16: Lash wearing a Louis Vuitton look before the Louis Vuitton Men AW20 Show on January 16, 2020 in Paris, France. (Photo by Jeremy Moeller/Getty Images) 21 The Best Street Style Moments At Men's Fashion Week In Paris PARIS, FRANCE - JANUARY 16:Pop Smoke wearing a Louis Vuitton look before the Louis Vuitton Men AW20 Show on January 16, 2020 in Paris, France. (Photo by Jeremy Moeller/Getty Images) 22 The Best Street Style Moments At Men's Fashion Week In Paris PARIS, FRANCE - JANUARY 16: Westside Gunn before the Louis Vuitton Men AW20 Show on January 16, 2020 in Paris, France. (Photo by Jeremy Moeller/Getty Images)

