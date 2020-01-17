Photo: Getty

Menswear fashion week continues as it struck in Paris on Tuesday with heavy hitters like Louis Vuitton, Heron Preston, and Rick Ownes showing. Paris is where you can catch some of the best fashion moments from street style to runway trends due to European designer’s choice in luxe threads and chic presentation. Even American labels like Telfar, who showed in Milan, like to present in Europe due to the favored fashion community overseas.

This week, menswear designers brought an inclusive taste to fashion week where designers like Rick Owens sent models down the runway in knitted one-legged jumpsuits. Considering fashion is moving into a uni-sex market, these menswear shows were a direct reflection of forward-thinking.

Check out our favorite presentations in Paris this week.

01 Heron Preston Photo: Courtesy of Heron Preston 02 Telfar Fashion Show At Pitti Immagine Uomo 97 FLORENCE, ITALY - JANUARY 09: A model walks the runway at the Telfar fashion show during Pitti Immagine Uomo 97 at Palazzo Corsini on January 09, 2020 in Florence, Italy. (Photo by Pietro D'Aprano/Getty Images) 03 Rick Owens PARIS, FRANCE - JANUARY 16: A model walks the runway during the Rick Owens Menswear Fall/Winter 2020-2021 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 16, 2020 in Paris, France. (Photo by Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images) 04 Louis Vuitton PARIS, FRANCE - JANUARY 16: A model walks the runway during the Louis Vuitton Menswear Fall/Winter 2020-2021 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 16, 2020 in Paris, France. (Photo by Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images) 05 Gucci MILAN, ITALY - JANUARY 14: A model walks the runway at the Gucci show during Milan Menswear Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2020/21 on January 14, 2020 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Daniele Venturelli/Daniele Venturelli/ Getty Images for Gucci ) 06 Off-White PARIS, FRANCE - JANUARY 15: A model walks the runway during the Off-White Menswear Fall/Winter 2020-2021 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 15, 2020 in Paris, France. (Photo by Peter White/Getty Images) 07 Y/Project PARIS, FRANCE - JANUARY 15: A model walks the runway during the Y/Project Menswear Fall/Winter 2020-2021 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 15, 2020 in Paris, France. (Photo by Kristy Sparow/Getty Images) 08 Valentino PARIS, FRANCE - JANUARY 15: A model walks the runway during the Valentino Menswear Fall/Winter 2020-2021 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 15, 2020 in Paris, France. (Photo by Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images) 09 Berluti PARIS, FRANCE - JANUARY 17: A model walks the runway during the Berluti Menswear Fall/Winter 2020-2021 show as part of Paris Fashion Week at Opera Garnier on January 17, 2020 in Paris, France. (Photo by Thierry Chesnot/Getty Images) 10 Dries Van Noten PARIS, FRANCE - JANUARY 16: A model walks the runway during the Dries Van Noten Menswear Fall/Winter 2020-2021 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 16, 2020 in Paris, France. (Photo by Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images) 11 Givenchy PARIS, FRANCE - JANUARY 16: A model walks the runway during the Givenchy Menswear Fall/Winter 2020-2021 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 16, 2020 in Paris, France. (Photo by Dominique Charriau/WireImage)

