Here’s Every Celeb Rihanna Had Walk And Perform At Her Savage X Fenty Vol. 2 Show

While the Navy waits patiently for R9, Rihanna gifted her fans with the Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 2, now streaming on Amazon Prime.
The production, filmed in September at the Los Angeles Convention Center, features Rihanna’s eclectic smash up of models, actors and dancers dripped in Savage X Fenty’s fierce and unapologetic Fall 2020 collection. The music and fashion icon tapped celebrities who are as bold and fearless as her. Just looked who walked or made a special appearance at her show: Lizzo, Indya Moore, Laura Harrier, Normani, Big Sean, Christian Combs, Rico Nasty, Shea Couleé, Willow Smith, and more.
And what’s a Savage X Fenty show without performances that are as killer as the collection?
Travis Scott performed his new single “Franchise” featuring Young Thug; Ella Mai premiered her new song “Not Another Love Song;” Mustard and Roddy Ricch performed “Ballin’” and “High Fashion;” and Miguel sang a medley of “Adorn,” “Funeral,” and “Waves.” International superstars Bad Bunny and Rosalía also performed.
Take a look at the celebrities who walked the Savage X Fenty Fall 2020 below and watch the Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 2 on Amazon Video.
Willow Smith onstage at Rihanna’s Savage x Fenty Show Vol. 2
Dennis Leupold for Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 2 Presented by Amazon Prime Video
Laura Harrier onstage at Rihanna’s Savage x Fenty Show Vol. 2
Indya Moore onstage at Rihanna’s Savage x Fenty Show Vol. 2
Kevin Mazur/Getty Image for Savage x Fenty Show Vol. 2 Presented by Amazon Prime Video
Christian Combs onstage at Rihanna’s Savage x Fenty Show Vol. 2
Kevin Mazur/Getty Image for Savage x Fenty Show Vol. 2 Presented by Amazon Prime Video
Mustard and Roddy Rich onstage at Rihanna’s Savage x Fenty Show Vol. 2
Kevin Mazur/Getty Image for Savage x Fenty Show Vol. 2 Presented by Amazon Prime Video
Normani onstage at Rihanna’s Savage x Fenty Show Vol. 2
Kevin Mazur/Getty Image for Savage x Fenty Show Vol. 2 Presented by Amazon Prime Video
Ella Mai onstage at Rihanna’s Savage x Fenty Show Vol. 2
Kevin Mazur/Getty Image for Savage x Fenty Show Vol. 2 Presented by Amazon Prime Video
Rihanna onstage at Savage x Fenty Show Vol. 2
Kevin Mazur/Getty Image for Savage x Fenty Show Vol. 2 Presented by Amazon Prime Video
Rihanna onstage at Savage x Fenty Show Vol. 2
Lizzo onstage at Rihanna’s Savage x Fenty Show Vol. 2
Dennis Leupold for Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 2
Miguel onstage at Rihanna’s Savage x Fenty Show Vol. 2
Kevin Mazur/Getty Image for Savage x Fenty Show Vol. 2 Presented by Amazon Prime Video
Travis Scott
Travis Scott by Dennis Leupold for Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 2
Rico Nasty onstage at Rihanna’s Savage x Fenty Show Vol. 2
Kevin Mazur/Getty Image for Savage x Fenty Show Vol. 2 Presented by Amazon Prime Video