Here’s Every Celeb Rihanna Had Walk And Perform At Her Savage X Fenty Vol. 2 Show

Rihanna | Dennis Leupold for Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 2

While the Navy waits patiently for R9, Rihanna gifted her fans with the Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 2, now streaming on Amazon Prime.

The production, filmed in September at the Los Angeles Convention Center, features Rihanna’s eclectic smash up of models, actors and dancers dripped in Savage X Fenty’s fierce and unapologetic Fall 2020 collection. The music and fashion icon tapped celebrities who are as bold and fearless as her. Just looked who walked or made a special appearance at her show: Lizzo, Indya Moore, Laura Harrier, Normani, Big Sean, Christian Combs, Rico Nasty, Shea Couleé, Willow Smith, and more.

And what’s a Savage X Fenty show without performances that are as killer as the collection?

Rihanna and the cast of Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 2 Presented by Amazon Prime Video | Dennis Leupold

Travis Scott performed his new single “Franchise” featuring Young Thug; Ella Mai premiered her new song “Not Another Love Song;” Mustard and Roddy Ricch performed “Ballin’” and “High Fashion;” and Miguel sang a medley of “Adorn,” “Funeral,” and “Waves.” International superstars Bad Bunny and Rosalía also performed.

Take a look at the celebrities who walked the Savage X Fenty Fall 2020 below and watch the Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 2 on Amazon Video.