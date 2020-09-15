Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Sean Combs

It looks like Cardi B and Offset’s relationship is officially a done deal.

According to TMZ, Cardi (real name Belcalis Almanzar) has filed for divorce from her husband Offset (born Kiari Kendrell Cephus) are three years of marriage. The rappers, who secretly married in September 2017, share a 2-year-old daughter named Kulture whom Cardi is reportedly seeking primary custody of. According to the site, neither party has any intention of salvaging the relationship.

Days before the announcement, the “WAP” rapper posted a cryptic message on her Instagram story alluding to the split. “Her heart finally told her to stop wasting her time,” it read.

As their fans know, this isn’t the first time the pair have called it quits. Back in December 2018, Cardi B and Offset briefly separated following rumors that the Migos rapper cheated on her with other women. They reconciled weeks later when Offset pleaded for his wife’s forgiveness on stage at the 2018 Rolling Loud Festival.

The divorce news is a far cry from what appeared to be a happy relationship on social media. The couple seemingly had grown closer during the quarantine and appeared to be enjoying each other’s company during Kulture’s 2nd birthday party. Offset was also present at the music video shoot for her new single “WAP,” and congratulated his wife on her success in a supportive Instagram post.

Last month, Cardi gushed about their marriage becoming stronger in her September 2020 Elle cover story. I do know that my relationship has a lot of drama and everything,” she said at the time. “But there’s a lot of love, there’s a lot of passion, there’s a lot of trust, there’s a big friendship. It’s always us against the world.”

We’re wishing both parties the best of luck as they sort out their new lives ahead.