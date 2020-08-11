Cardi B Defends Her Relationship With Offset: ‘It’s Always Us Against The World’

Cardi B is known for being an open book. But when it comes to matters of the heart, the Bronx native is learning to be a bit more protective.

The “WAP” rapper scored the September 2020 cover of ELLE Magazine where she delves into politics, the mounting pressure of putting out her sophomore album, and her marriage to Migos rapper Offset. The couple, who got married in 2017 in a secret ceremony, is known for sharing public displays of affection on social media. The pitfalls of their relationship have been just as public. They briefly separated in December 2018 as rumors that Offset had cheated hit the press. They later reconciled after Offset pleaded for his wife’s forgiveness on stage at the 2018 Rolling Loud Festival.

Since then, Cardi has often been criticized for her decision to forgive her husband, and the rumors haven’t stopped. “I don’t really like talking about love much, but I feel like I have to do it, just because I want people to know a little bit,” she tells Elle. “There’s always rumors about me and my husband, and I feel like people would rather start rumors because they want me to be heartbroken. They want me to be hurt.”

Cardi says that despite what people might assume, her marriage is stronger than ever. “I do know that my relationship has a lot of drama and everything,” she continues. “But there’s a lot of love there’s a lot of passion, there’s a lot of trust, there’s a big friendship. It’s always us against the world.”

If social media is any indication, Cardi and Offset are indeed in a good place. The pair have seemingly been spending lots of quality time together during quarantine and had loads of fun celebrating their daughter Kulture’s 2nd birthday in July. Offset also congratulated his wife on the release of “WAP,” commending her hard work and creativity.

Cardi says we might also get a Lemonade moment from her and Offset on the next album. “If you all are so curious to know about my relationship and blah, blah, blah, I’m going to put it in the fuckin’ music, and you can buy it, too,” she concludes. “I’m not going to give it to you all for free.”