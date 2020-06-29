18 Times Chloe And Halle Made Us Want To Immediately Rock Locs

During the 2020 BET Awards, singing sister act Chloe x Halle performed two records off their new album, The Ungodly Hour. And we’re pretty sure it’s a sin to look as good as the duo did while wearing latex ensembles and high ponytails on Sunday night—so forgive us because we aspire.
Along with their soul-stirring melodies, the singers always deliver inspiring looks when they take the stage, in person or virtually, especially for women who wear locs.
While crooning lyrics to “Forgive Me” and “Do It,” the pair reminded us just how versatile the natural hairstyle can be.
Over the years, the Parkwood Entertainment artists have worn countless loc styles, from curls to Bantu knots to the aforementioned ponytails. And we’re always enamored with their artfully coiffed crowns.
Here’s a look back at a few of our favorite hair moments from the stylish girl group.
