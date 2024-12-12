The Best U.S. Cities For A Budget-Friendly Christmas

Getty

It’s time! Christmas is right around the corner, and if you’re wondering where to celebrate at the last minute, consider a fun, inexpensive domestic location with some holiday cheer.

You probably imagine carolers singing traditional Christmas songs, snow falling in the background, or Santas walking down the street lined with gingerbread houses and Christmas trees—essentially winter wonderlands. While that picturesque scene might not exist in major cities across the United States, smaller towns usually have flashier holiday celebrations minus the price point.

Check out several destinations to spend Christmas this year on a budget, as shown below.

Seattle, Washington: Although Seattle is the most populated city in Washington state and the Pacific Northwest, it is the 18th most populated city in the United States. It’s also a city where you can participate in holiday celebrations at a low cost. Outside of the Christmas tree atop the Space Needle, there are other ways to experience holiday cheer, like attending Winterfest at Seattle Center (November 29 to December 31), which boasts family-friendly activities like train rides and ice sculpting demonstrations. Also, just eight miles east of Seattle in Bellevue, there’s Snowflake Lane (November 29 to December 24), a nightly light show featuring caroling and snow machines, if you want a white Christmas.

Denver, Colorado: Although Denver, Colorado, isn’t the most populated city in Colorado, which makes hotel stays slightly cheaper, the city knows how to enjoy Christmastime. You and your family can enjoy a family outing at the Denver Zoo Lights, view A Christmas Carol or The Nutcracker, and then visit the Mile High Tree at the 16th Street Mall.

Ogunquit and Kennebunkport, Maine: These small towns are a perfect getaway and cheaper than staying in Boston, MA, or New York, NY. The quaint beach town sits 90 minutes from Boston and is a more affordable and quieter option for spending quality time with your family during the holiday. You can attend its annual Christmas Prelude there while enjoying lobster rolls at hotspots like Scales.

Nashville, Tennesse: You gotta love Nashville! Their BBQ, music, and whiskey are top-tier, but aside from that, it’s one of the best places to celebrate Christmas on a budget, especially if you want a country Christmas! From November 8th through January 4th, you can easily enjoy “Country Christmas” at Gaylord Opryland, with many Christmas shows, ice skating, and acres of light displays.

New Orleans, Louisiana: Now you can go to New Orleans, LA, not just for ESSENCE Fest! Although I love City Park for beignets and Cafe Au Lait, the park has also become a winter wonderland for the entire month, with Celebration in the Oaks (November 29 to January 3). It’s a festival with vendors, food and drink stands, and decorations highlighting the centuries-old oak trees.

Newport Beach, California: Consider Newport Beach, just outside Los Angeles, in Orange County. This Christmas, the Christmas Boat Parade is one of the longest-running holiday festivals in the country, celebrating its 116th anniversary from December 18 to 22.