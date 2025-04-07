HomeBeauty

Billie Holiday's Most Elegant Beauty Moments

In celebration of what would have been her 110th birthday, let’s take a look back at the legendary life and beauty looks of Billie Holiday.
Billie Holiday Most Elegant Beauty Moments
William Gottlieb/Redferns
By Larry Stansbury ·

When Billie Holiday stepped onto a stage, it wasn’t just her voice that turned heads—it was her presence. Known as Lady Day, she embodied a timeless kind of beauty that can’t be replicated—only revered. More than a jazz icon, Holiday was a blueprint: her look, her poise, and her unapologetic elegance still inspire generations of Black women who understand that beauty is as much about soul as it is about style.

In the 1940s, the Velvet Mood singer was known for wearing deep, dark lipstick that made her gardenia-adorned hair pop even more. Her brows were always arched to perfection, and her lashes? Flirty, feathered, and unforgettable. At times, she liked to keep it cool and covered with a head wrap, always exuding that effortless kind of glam. In 1939, she posed for a now-iconic photoshoot, gardenias in full bloom—but it’s the lashes and that soft gaze we’re still drawn to.

Fast forward to 1947, when the Lady Sings the Blues legend hit the stage at Manhattan’s Downbeat Club. No foundation, no powder—just bold lipstick, natural skin, and star power.

By 1957, Billie switched things up for her performance at the Newport Jazz Festival, leaving the gardenias behind but keeping the signature red lip. And through it all, she never shied away from the camera. New headshots, new angles—because loving yourself is always in style.

In honor of the late icon, we’re celebrating some of Billie Holiday’s most unforgettable beauty moments.

American jazz singer, Billie Holiday (1915 – 1959), also known as Lady Day. Her recording of ‘Strange Fruit’ about a lynching was a cause celebre. (Photo by MPI/Getty Images)
circa 1955: Portrait of Billie Holiday (1915 – 1959) singing into a microphone, wearing a strapless gown. (Photo by Bill Spilka/Getty Images)
American blues singer Billie Holiday (1915 – 1959) singing with an orchid in her hair, early 1950s. (Photo by Hulton Archive/Getty Images)
Jazz singer Billie Holiday poses for a portrait circa 1945. (Photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)
Jazz singer Billie Holiday poses for a portrait backstage at a concert circa 1945. (Photo by Michael Ochs Archive/Getty Images)
CIRCA 1939: Jazz singer Billie Holiday poses for a portrait in circa 1939 with a flower in her hair. (Photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)
Singer Billie Holiday poses for a portrait circa 1948. (Photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)
Jazz singer Billie Holiday poses for a portrait circa 1950. (Photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)
Jazz singer Billie Holiday poses for a portrait circa 1948 in New York City, New York. (Photo by Friedman-Engeler/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)
Jazz singer Billie Holiday poses for a portrait circa 1955 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Schaeffer/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)
UNSPECIFIED – JANUARY 01: Photo of Billie HOLIDAY (Photo by Paul Hoeffler/Redferns)
UNSPECIFIED – JANUARY 01: Photo of Billie HOLIDAY; Posed studio portrait of Billie Holiday (Photo by Gilles Petard/Redferns)
UNSPECIFIED – JANUARY 01: Photo of Billie HOLIDAY; Posed studio portrait of Billie Holiday (Photo by Gilles Petard/Redferns)
UNITED STATES – JANUARY 01: Photo of Billie HOLIDAY (Photo by William Gottlieb/Redferns)
UNITED STATES – JANUARY 01: Photo of Billie HOLIDAY (Photo by William Gottlieb/Redferns)
UNITED STATES – February 1947: Photo of American jazz singer Billie Holiday (1915 – 1959) performing at the Club Downbeat in Manhattan. Bill Gottlieb’s picture captures all her emotions. (Photo by William Gottlieb/Redferns)
Billie Holiday poses for a studio portrait in 1943 in the United States. (Photo by Gilles Petard/Redferns)
Billie Holiday poses for a studio portrait in 1948 in the United States. (Photo by Gilles Petard/Redferns)
Billie Holiday poses for a studio portrait in 1939 in the United States. (Photo by Gilles Petard/Redferns)
NEWPORT, RI – JULY 6: Jazz and blues singer Billie Holiday performs at the Newport Jaszz festival on July 6, 1957 in Newport, Rhode Island. (Photo by Bill Spilka/Getty Images)
(Original Caption) Billie Holliday. Blues singer who died tragically at age 46. Undated photograph.
Portrait of Billie Holiday (Photo by Carl Van Vechten Collection/Getty Images)
Singer Billie Holiday, January 24, 1949 Photo ran 01/25/1949, P. 2 (Photo by Duke Downey/San Francisco Chronicle via Getty Images)
