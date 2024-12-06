HomeEntertainment

The Soundtrack Of The Season: Black Artists Shine With 2024 Christmas Albums

Celebrate the holidays with new releases from Jennifer Hudson, Coco Jones, and more, plus the return of beloved classics from Mariah Carey and Boyz II Men.
By Okla Jones ·

This holiday season, the sound of Christmas is being reimagined by some of the most talented Black artists in music. From the soulful tones of gospel legends to the contemporary flair of rising stars, these albums offer something for everyone looking to elevate their celebrations. Whether it’s fresh takes on timeless classics, stirring original songs, or reissues of beloved favorites, these projects bring joy, warmth, and a sense of togetherness to all.

Jennifer Hudson makes her holiday debut with The Gift of Love, blending powerhouse vocals and heartfelt melodies. CeCe Winans brings a spiritual touch with Joyful, Joyful: A Christmas Album, while Coco Jones adds her unique flair in Coco by the Fireplace. Celebrating 30 years of Merry Christmas, Mariah Carey revisits the spirit of the time, and Boyz II Men’s reissue of Christmas Interpretations offers the perfect cozy soundtrack.

As you deck the halls and gather with loved ones, let these albums fill your space with music that uplifts, inspires, and sets the perfect holiday mood. Here’s a closer look at the Black artists bringing cheer to the world with their 2024 Yuletide releases.

