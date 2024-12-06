The Soundtrack Of The Season: Black Artists Shine With 2024 Christmas Albums

This holiday season, the sound of Christmas is being reimagined by some of the most talented Black artists in music. From the soulful tones of gospel legends to the contemporary flair of rising stars, these albums offer something for everyone looking to elevate their celebrations. Whether it’s fresh takes on timeless classics, stirring original songs, or reissues of beloved favorites, these projects bring joy, warmth, and a sense of togetherness to all.

Jennifer Hudson makes her holiday debut with The Gift of Love, blending powerhouse vocals and heartfelt melodies. CeCe Winans brings a spiritual touch with Joyful, Joyful: A Christmas Album, while Coco Jones adds her unique flair in Coco by the Fireplace. Celebrating 30 years of Merry Christmas, Mariah Carey revisits the spirit of the time, and Boyz II Men’s reissue of Christmas Interpretations offers the perfect cozy soundtrack.

As you deck the halls and gather with loved ones, let these albums fill your space with music that uplifts, inspires, and sets the perfect holiday mood. Here’s a closer look at the Black artists bringing cheer to the world with their 2024 Yuletide releases.

Coco Jones – ‘Coco by the Fireplace’ Rising star Coco Jones warms the season with Coco by the Fireplace, her debut Christmas album. The collection features soulful renditions of holiday classics and introduces original tracks that highlight her dynamic vocal range. 1.86.0-ABSNDQKGF5CXBALGQAENFFFPMI.0.1-8

Jennifer Hudson – ‘The Gift of Love’ Marking her first album in a decade, Jennifer Hudson delivers The Gift of Love, a 15-track collection that showcases her powerful vocals on classics like “O Holy Night” and “Winter Wonderland.” The album also features original songs, including “Almost Christmas,” a collaboration with Common.

CeCe Winans – ‘Joyful, Joyful: A Christmas Album’ Gospel legend CeCe Winans presents Joyful, Joyful: A Christmas Album, her third holiday project. This 12-track album combines familiar favorites with new originals, all delivered with Winans’ signature joyful expression.

Anthony Evans – ‘The Greatest Gift’ Anthony Evans delivers The Greatest Gift, a Christmas album that combines soulful melodies with inspirational messages, perfect for uplifting the holiday spirit. 1.86.0-SHMERIRZVOPLDKN4TCDHJRVB74.0.1-1

Mariah Carey – ‘Merry Christmas’ (30th Anniversary Edition) Celebrating three decades since its original release, Mariah Carey’s iconic Merry Christmas album returns with a special anniversary edition. This reissue includes remastered tracks and rare live performances, reaffirming its status as a holiday staple.

Boyz II Men – ‘Christmas Interpretations’ (Reissue) Boyz II Men’s classic holiday album, Christmas Interpretations, receives a reissue, bringing their harmonious renditions of Christmas favorites back to the forefront for a new generation to enjoy.