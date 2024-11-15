Want To Get Away? 5 Domestic Destinations To Help You Decompress Post-Election

Getty Images

Can we let out a collective sigh for the heaviness we’ve felt since November 5?

Undoubtedly, the election season was a source of immense stress and anxiety, leaving many disappointed, angry, and concerned about the future—both personally and collectively. As we watch the circus of Trump administration picks roll out with great trepidation, now is the time to practice self-care. Some people seek solace in travel, hoping to escape the emotional heaviness of the unknown and recharge in a more welcoming environment. I’m one of those people.

Whether it’s a quick getaway to a nearby city or an extended cross-country trip, travel can provide a much-needed break from the intensity of the political climate. As someone who loves to travel (in any situation, really) for rest, here are some of my favorite domestic locations and wellness spots that promise relaxation, rejuvenation, and a chance to reconnect with oneself.

No matter where you choose, visiting any of these destinations can do wonders for your mental health.

I love smaller towns that offer the same excitement as their neighboring bigger cities. You’ll find that in Carmel-by-the-Sea, a quaint seaside village full of fairy tale cottages. It’s a few hours south of cities like San Francisco and San Jose, but with the picturesque Pacific coastline views, it’s worth the drive. The secret passageways and courtyards make it an ideal place to get lost between exploring the small shops, cafes, art galleries, and local markets. It all feels like you’re in the middle of a storybook. Of course, a place named “by the sea” also has gorgeous beaches. I stayed at Carmel Beach Hotel and took the 5-minute walk every morning to Carmel Beach across the street to watch the sunrise and have breakfast amid the sound of crashing waves. For wildlife lovers, Point Lobos State Natural Reserve is a fun place to walk along the coast while spotting whales, seals, and sea otters.

Lake Nona, Florida

Florida remains one of the top tourist destinations in the country, with many people visiting Orlando for the theme parks. However, about 25 minutes from the downtown area is Lake Nona, an up-and-coming subcommunity that is a true gem. Spanning about 17 miles, the location is perfect for those who want to relax and move at a leisurely pace, away from the tourist traps and crowded areas. There are several green spaces, including a sculpture garden and biking trails. You’ll want to stay at Wave Hotel to tap into a wellness weekend. Their spa is rated one of the best in Orlando, and each visit comes with access to Lake Nona Performance Club, which offers barre fitness classes, yoga, and breathwork. Wave offers live music and kid-friendly events like movie night in the garden, so it’s a fun place to recharge with the whole family.

Mii Amo Spa in Sedona, Arizona

When I think about wellness spots, one of the first places that comes to mind is Mii Amo in Sedona. It’s in the Boynton Canyon vortex, a secluded hideaway known for its spiritual and healing practices. That makes it ideal for decompression and resetting. Each day of your stay comes with spa credits that can be used for traditional services like facials and massages. Or you can go a bit deeper with hypnosis, past-life regression analysis, or aura readings. Of course, being surrounded by red mountains allows for some stargazing or hiking, too. It’s a unique zen experience that prepares you to tackle adversities.

The Umstead Hotel and Spa in Cary, North Carolina

Everything about The Umstead in Cary, North Carolina, from the personalized turndown services to the lakeside views, is designed to encourage relaxation. They uniquely blend art, wellness, and nature to create a tranquil stay. While there is stunning artwork throughout the hotel, The Umstead’s spa is the true star of the property. Before any treatment, you can quickly melt the day away by visiting the sauna, steam room, pool, or meditation courtyard. You’ll want to book the Piedmont Experience, a full-body acupressure treatment that releases tension. My favorite part is the little treat bag of goodies you get when you leave the spa to continue your relaxation in the coming days.

Twin Farms in Barnard, Vermont

Twin Farms is a treat-yourself destination as it’s the only five-star, all-inclusive resort in the state that blends relaxation, adventure, and natural immersion. The property is ideal for couples, solo travelers, or friends, and a must for those who enjoy good adventures as well as some pampering. (If you aren’t planning to do any other holiday travel or gatherings, it’s worth the splurge). With winter approaching, you can try your hand at activities like ice skating, sledding, and snowshoeing. There’s also a host of wellness activities, like yoga, guided meditation, labyrinth walking, and a Japanese Onsen bath house tucked into the forest for ultimate serenity.