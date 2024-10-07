Tia Mowry Shares She Lost Her Virginity To Cory Hardrict At 25: ‘Cory Was My First Everything’

Getty

If you don’t know by now, Sister Sister actress Tia Mowry has a reality show titled Tia Mowry: My Next Act. On the premiere episode, the actress and television personality shared that she lost her virginity at the age of 25 to her ex-husband during a chat with Essence Atkins.

“I wasn’t even allowed to date until I was 18 years old,” The Game actress said during a confessional. “I met Cory when I turned 20, and I lost my virginity at 25. There, I said it! And then we got married! Boom!”

“You know I’ve never dated,” The Game actress shared. “Cory was my first … everything!”

This isn’t Mowry’s first time disclosing this information–she also shared it in 2013 during an interview with Ebony. At the time, she was still married to Cory Hardrict.

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 04: Essence Atkins and Tia Mowry attend Tia Mowry And WeTV Celebrate New Show “Tia Mowry: My Next Act” at NeueHouse Hollywood on October 04, 2024 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Olivia Wong/Getty Images)

“My husband and I, we were friends for a whole year before we decided to start dating. And even once we started dating, we waited. I lost my virginity at 25. So we even waited for a while to even get intimate,” she said at the time.

“This works for some people and it doesn’t work for some people and it’s OK. That’s what I mean by baggage. Know and learn and understand what baggage can you handle and what can you not handle,” she added.

Tia has received much backlash from fans who don’t understand her reasons for ending her marriage and feel she left a ‘good’ man over some inconsequential. While the actress has never disclosed it publicly, she has alluded to her need to choose herself and her happiness.

“I knew when I really started to focus on my happiness,” the 44-year-old said on the “Today” show back in 2022.

“I feel like women, we tend to focus on everybody else’s happiness, making sure that everybody else is OK — meaning our children, our friends, our family — but at the end of the day, it’s about self-love.”

It’s been over two years since Tia announced her divorce and she seems to be finding her feet as a single woman. Cory Hardrict is also moving on and recently opened up about how the divorce impacted him sharing he ‘cried himself to sleep’ for a year and a half.

Mowry initiated the divorce in October 2022 after 14 years of marriage, and the actress shared the news with her fans on Instagram. Their divorce was finalized in April 2023, and they agreed on joint custody of their son Cree, 13, and daughter Cairo, 6.