Michelle Obama Says Women Should Stop Playing Guessing Games When Dating

Getty

Michelle Obama has decades of experience in love and relationships. On her IMO with Michelle Obama and Craig Robinson podcast, she recently shared a few gems for women in the dating pool.

While having some girl talk with journalist Elaine Welteroth about dating and kissing frogs, the attorney and author shared how she knew former president Barack Obama was the one for her because of the clarity he brought.

“There was just complete and total honesty and trust,” she said. “This was a man who knew what he wanted so there was none of the guessing games that i think we as women get used to playing and kind of enjoy it.”

She added, “Nothing is straightforward, everything is ambiguous. I met someone who was unambiguous and clear. And that feeling was new, but it was the right feeling to look for.”

Michelle and Barack have a love story for the ages. They met at the law firm Sidley Austin LLP back in their twenties. The attorney was assigned to be his mentor, and they eventually began dating.

“You shouldn’t have to wonder about your goals and visions with the person that’s right for you,” the former first lady said. “You should be able to have real clear conversations upfront and say this is who I am. Take it or leave it, who are you? You know, do you believe in marriage? Do you want kids? Let’s not play a guessing game.”

The Light We Carry author concluded, “And I try to advise the women in my life not to play games in dating. Ask the questions you need to know and don’t be embarrassed by it.”

The beloved couple has been married since 1992 and has two children together: Malia, 26, and Sasha, 23. They celebrated their 32nd wedding anniversary on Wednesday, October 2nd, 2024.

Recently, rumors began surfacing that the longtime couple were headed for divorce. However, the former first lady shut those speculations down during Sophia Bush’s iHeart Radio podcast Work in Progress episode.