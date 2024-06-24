‘I Was Crying Myself To Sleep At Night’: Cory Hardrict Opens Up About Struggling With His Divorce From Tia Mowry

Getty

The Chi actor Cory Hardrict is finally breaking his silence on his divorce from actress and ex-wife Tia Mowry. The couple was married for 14 years and had two children, son Cree, 12, and daughter Cairo, 6. The divorce news shocked their fans when Mowry shared they were splitting on social media, specifically Instagram, in October 2022.

She wrote, “I have always been honest with my fans, and today is no different. I wanted to share that Cory and I have decided to go our separate ways. These decisions are never easy, and not without sadness.” “We will maintain a friendship as we co-parent our beautiful children. I am grateful for all the happy times we had together and want to thank my friends, family and fans for your love and support as we start this new chapter moving forward in our lives.”

Their marriage of 14 years ended officially when the divorce was finalized in April 2023. Recently, Hardrict shared his grief with adorning fans at the American Black Film Festival, letting his guard down, and shared some of his challenges of being a private person and working through his pain and trauma. While sitting on a recent panel, he said, “It’s tough when it feels like you’re going through something alone and no one understands, and no one’s there for you,” discussed in a clip online. He continued, “It was a year and a half crying myself to sleep every night. People who know me, know that my kids and family were everything to me. I’m stronger than I thought I was. By the grace of God, I’m here, and I’m still going.”

On April 3rd, Mowry shared a video post on Instagram detailing her recovery process from the divorce. “Resilience: the art of bouncing back, stronger than before. ❤️,” Mowry, 45, captioned an Instagram video essay on Wednesday, April 3, featuring fun life clips. She continued, “Recovering from a divorce feels like a whirlwind journey,” she said in a voiceover. “I found out through the process that divorce isn’t a place where we arrive, it’s entering a new chapter in life with many nuances, and no one-size-fits-all handbook.”