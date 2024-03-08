Tia Mowry Shared A Hug With Ex-Husband Cory Hardrict At ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood

Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images

Tia Mowry, 45, and her ex-husband, Cory Hardrict, 44, were married for 14 years before officially divorcing in 2023 and are now living separate lives, co-parenting their kids. But every now and then, as working actors in Hollywood, they have to rub elbows at industry gatherings. The two bumped into each other on the red carpet at our fabulous 2024 Black Women in Hollywood event and showed each other some love. Mowry started by excitedly waving hello when she saw him passing by and Hardrict moved towards her and proceeded to put his hand out for a handshake. Mowry, instead, leaned in for a hug and the encounter ended in just that. The moment was captured by reporter Ty Cole.

The clip has landed on multiple social media blogs with some fans commenting on how wild it is that a couple can go from being in love to giving each other church hugs. But better to exchange light hugs than to be avoiding each other like the plague, right?

Mowry filed for divorce from Hardrict in October 2022 citing irreconcilable differences and the divorce was finalized in 2023. As mentioned, they’re currently co-parenting their two children together—son Cree, 12, and daughter Cairo, 5. It still isn’t entirely clear why the couple decided to part ways, but what the Sister, Sister actress has expressed in various interviews is that she ultimately needed to choose herself and her happiness.

Cory Hardrict at Essence Black Women in Hollywood held at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on March 7, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images)

In a cover story for Hello Beautiful, the star also explained that her children contributed to her decision to move on from her marriage.

“It was one of the hardest decisions that I had ever had to make in my entire life,” she explained. “But if they see that mommy can do it, that mommy, no matter what people say, no matter, even if there’s some sort of doubt, whatever, mommy pushed through.”

She continued during the interview, “[They can say] my mommy is living and chasing her truth. I want my children to do that,” the actress continued. “That’s the best gift I can give them.”

“I want for them not to live a life that I want them to live, for them not to live a life that everybody else wants them to live or what they think that they should be or live,” she added.

In recent TikTok posts, Mowry has also revealed that she’s only ever had one boyfriend in her life, in Hardrict. She’s been out on the dating scene post-divorce and hopes to find love again.