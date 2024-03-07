HomeFashion

The Best Celebrity Looks At The 2024 Essence Black Women In Hollywood Awards

Honorees including Danielle Brooks and Halle Bailey in addition to countless others showed up to the special event in stunning gowns.
By Robyn Mowatt ·

Awards season is in full swing. In recent months, opulent ensembles have been hitting red carpet on our favorite stars. Today in particular our very own Essence Black Women In Hollywood Awards brought out the most stylist Hollywood actresses and power players. Our prestigious event hosted at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures is more than just a space for Black women to be seen–it’s also a moment for them to feel special and to receive their flowers. The looks that landed aren’t just colorful, they’re also showstoppers.

Danielle Brooks, one of our honorees is stepping further into her queendom in a golden Hervé Lèger frock. This look was styled by Jennifer Austin. Brooks also dons a crown that is so fitting. Next, Zendaya arrived in a distinctive and elegant Jean Paul Gaultier look. Her outfit is comprised of a floral bustier in grey paired with denim and white pumps. A chic silver choker and matching bangles rounded the pieces styled by Law Roach.

Another well-deserved honoree, Halle Bailey donned a colorful magenta gown. This was a stellar moment. Tina Knowles arrived at the event in a chic all-black look. Her outfit consisted of a black low-cut dress worn with a standout gold and black belt that exuded Schiaparelli energy. The gloves she donned were also notable. A statement look that grabbed us was also Normani’s curve-hugging lack bodysuit paired with matching tights.

Marsai Martin wore an elegant Sarawong gown in a highlighter green tone. The middle portion of the dress featured lilac fur detailing which was a bit eccentric, but also stunning. Another shade of a similar hue was worn by Letitia Wright who donned a kelly green Ferragamo leather suit–this look was a standout.

Keep scrolling to see our favorite looks from the 2024 Essence Black Women In Hollywood Awards.

