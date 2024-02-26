Essence Fashion Diary: Get Ready With Denée Benton For The SAG Awards

Mahaneela

As of late Denée Benton has been giving herself permission to be a student of fashion and take up space when it comes to her personal style. Ahead of Saturday’s SAG Awards where she was nominated for her role as Peggy Scott in The Gilded Age on Saturday, she excitedly shared that coming into her own has led to her making sartorial choices that make her feel free. “Fashion is a place where there is ownership, and [I can] walk in style,” Benton said. She expressed that growing up in the South as a churchgoer was restrictive, but that as she’s gotten older she has leaned into taking more ownership of herself as a Black woman.

When speaking about her style, Benton shares that she loves color and also enjoys the summer months. Easy slip dresses that show off her back, a statement bag, and a pair of sandals are what she feels most comfortable in. “My wardrobe is full of color, summer is my season,” she says. At the moment, she’s feeling drawn to Christopher John Rogers, Diotima, and Theophilio. Her fascination with Rachel Scott’s Diotima stems from how the brand is an homage to the designer’s home country, Jamaica. “I am obsessed with Diotima,” Benton shared. “I have family in the Bahamas so her Caribbean love and the way that she puts our heritage into her [clothing] excites me so much. I’m a Diotima groupie at this point.”

The Gilded Age has allowed the skilled actress and singer to become sharper at her innate capabilities. But it’s also granted her space to be courageous while carving out a memorable character in an era where Black New Yorkers are often unsung. Benton recognizes that Peggy is a beloved and intricate part of the series–fans regularly stop her on the street (primarily Black women) to express their affection for her. She notes that when she was cast in 2019 Sonja Warfield, a writer and producer wasn’t involved yet.

“There were a lot of things that needed to be developed in terms of honoring what it meant to have a Black woman in this world,” Benton said. She goes on to express that a lot of conversations ensued. “I was nervous about being the person who was talking too much. It made a huge difference. The teamwork we were able to do put respect on the nuance that this Black community [in the show] needed,” she added.

The fantastical period fashion in the series is Benton’s favorite part of being in The Gilded Age. She calls Kasha Walicka-Maimone, the lead costume designer for the Max show, a genius. Benton says that Walicka-Maimone has a unique eye for details. For season two of the show, the actress worked with the lead costumer to brighten up Peggy’s color palette which she felt was muted. “We got to have a really big conversation like let the Black woman be in jewel tones,” Denée said. “[In] season two Peggy is stepping out in a certain vibrancy.”

One individual responsible for Benton’s style elevation and discovery of brands has been celebrity stylist Solange Franklin. For nearly two years the duo have been working together–Benton feels their meeting was kismet. “When Denée shows up it’s always going to be in her truth,” Franklin shares in an email. “She’s honest and curious about herself and she is continuing to emerge.” Stunning ensembles by Christopher John Rogers, Brandon Maxwell, and Pamella Roland have made up a few distinct collaborative moments between the two. Franklin notes that these brands are effusive and elegant with New York edge just like Benton. Denée says Franklin understands the importance of the space they take up each time she gets her dressed for an event. “I feel so protected and challenged at the same time,” she notes. “She goes above and beyond and thinks about every detail.”

For the special evening in Los Angeles, Franklin was inspired by women that Denée looks to constantly as fashion icons: Eartha Kitt and Josephine Baker. “We wanted to be sultry, forever fabulous, and a little bit dangerous.” A black corseted Christopher John Rogers gown with a voluminous bottom and a bit of sheen throughout was paired with a vintage Bulgari clutch and striking Gianvitto Rossi sandals for Benton’s night at the SAG Awards. “The diamond Briony Raymond anklet is just chic baddie behavior so we had to do it,” Franklin shared. The decadent silver earrings and rings Benton wore were also by Briony Raymond. The Almasika pave cowrie shell necklace was another eloquent touch.

This Christopher John Rogers moment is yet another example of how the designer’s pieces are sculptural confections. Franklin opted for the gown due to her belief that the two are equally yoked given that they both hail from the South; Rogers hails from Louisiana, and Benton is originally from Florida. “[He] is a New York, Southern church girl icon, the link-up we needed,” Franklin notes.

