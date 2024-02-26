16 Beauty Looks From The SAG Awards

Getty Images / Leon Bennett/GA

When it comes to awards, celebrities always give their A-game in fashion. But we also can’t stop gushing over the beauty looks and the timeless trends that continue to resurface year after year. As for the 30th anniversary of the Screen Actors Guild Awards on Saturday? A-listers certainly burned up the red carpet, giving us a much-needed end-of-winter energy boost with their ode to all things Black Girl Magic and old Hollywood glamor.

First, can we take a moment to appreciate the amazing hairstyles of our favorite celebrities? In 2024 (and always), we’re all about embracing big hair and the versatility of Black hair on red carpets. For starters, we have Ciara’s brushed-out hair giving us Diana Ross vibes, while Ayo Edebiri parted her hair with loose waves. Taraji P. Henson stunned with a flickered, voluminous bob and, let’s not forget, Laverne Cox pulled a Beyoncé hair move with a high-braided, blonde ponytail.

Meanwhile, when it came to makeup looks, Issa Rae, for one, stunned with blushy cheeks and coral lipstick to pair with her auburn, fluffy coils. Then, there was Sheryl Lee Ralph whose gorgeous smile was outlined with a brown liner and shiny gloss combo, while lashes, gold shimmer, and eyeliner framed her eyes. Our girl Quinta Brunson got the memo, too. Underneath a shiny silk press and swooped baby hairs sat a perfect cat eye and bronzed skin.

Below, here are our favorite beauty looks from the SAG Awards, in case you missed the red carpet.

01 01 Screen Actors Guild Awards Los Angeles, CA – February 24: Zuri Hall arriving on the red carpet at the 30th Screen Actors Guild Awards in Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall in Los Angeles, CA, Saturday, Feb. 24, 2024. (Brian van der Brug / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

02 02 30th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards – Arrivals Ayo Edebiri at the 30th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards held at the Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on February 24, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images)

03 03 30th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards – Arrivals LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 24: Laverne Cox attends the 30th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on February 24, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

04 04 30th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards – Arrivals LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 24: Erika Alexander attends the 30th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on February 24, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

05 05 30th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards – Arrivals LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 24: Da’Vine Joy Randolph attends the 30th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on February 24, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/WireImage)

06 06 30th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards – Arrivals LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 24: Quinta Brunson attends the 30th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on February 24, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Monica Schipper/FilmMagic)

07 07 30th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards – Arrivals LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 24: Karen Pittman attends the 30th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on February 24, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/WireImage)

08 08 30th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards – Arrivals LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 24: Sheryl Lee Ralph attends the 30th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on February 24, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Monica Schipper/FilmMagic)

09 09 30th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards – Arrivals LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 24: Tracee Ellis Ross attends the 30th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on February 24, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/WireImage)

10 10 30th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards – Arrivals LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 24: Audra Mcdonald attends the 30th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on February 24, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Monica Schipper/FilmMagic)

11 11 30th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards – Arrivals LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 24: Uzo Aduba attends the 30th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on February 24, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

12 12 30th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards – Arrivals LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 24: Taraji P. Henson attends the 30th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on February 24, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

13 13 30th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards – Arrivals LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 24: Halle Bailey attends the 30th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on February 24, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

14 14 30th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards – Arrivals LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 24: Ciara attends the 30th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on February 24, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/WireImage)

15 15 30th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards – Arrivals LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 24: Danielle Brooks attends the 30th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on February 24, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)