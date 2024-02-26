HomeBeauty

16 Beauty Looks From The SAG Awards

Ciara’s brushed out hair, Issa Rae’s old Hollywood glam, and more.
16 Beauty Looks From The SAG Awards
Getty Images / Leon Bennett/GA
By Larry Stansbury ·

When it comes to awards, celebrities always give their A-game in fashion. But we also can’t stop gushing over the beauty looks and the timeless trends that continue to resurface year after year. As for the 30th anniversary of the Screen Actors Guild Awards on Saturday? A-listers certainly burned up the red carpet, giving us a much-needed end-of-winter energy boost with their ode to all things Black Girl Magic and old Hollywood glamor.

First, can we take a moment to appreciate the amazing hairstyles of our favorite celebrities? In 2024 (and always), we’re all about embracing big hair and the versatility of Black hair on red carpets. For starters, we have Ciara’s brushed-out hair giving us Diana Ross vibes, while Ayo Edebiri parted her hair with loose waves. Taraji P. Henson stunned with a flickered, voluminous bob and, let’s not forget, Laverne Cox pulled a Beyoncé hair move with a high-braided, blonde ponytail.

Meanwhile, when it came to makeup looks, Issa Rae, for one, stunned with blushy cheeks and coral lipstick to pair with her auburn, fluffy coils. Then, there was Sheryl Lee Ralph whose gorgeous smile was outlined with a brown liner and shiny gloss combo, while lashes, gold shimmer, and eyeliner framed her eyes. Our girl Quinta Brunson got the memo, too. Underneath a shiny silk press and swooped baby hairs sat a perfect cat eye and bronzed skin.

Below, here are our favorite beauty looks from the SAG Awards, in case you missed the red carpet.