See All The Couples Who Showed Up And Showed Out At The 2024 SAG Awards

From Ciara and Russell Wilson to Sterling K. Brown and his wife, Ryan Michelle Bathe, some of our favorite celebrity couples graced the red carpet.
While the 30th Screen Actors Guild Awards was mostly about actors and actresses celebrating each other and their work across film and television, it was also date night as Hollywood’s best talents were honored on February 24, 2024, at Shrine Auditorium & Expo Hall in Los Angeles, California.

As ESSENCE was there to cover the carpet for the anticipated award show, we marveled at stars from the notable ensemble casts who were nominated, like Danielle Brooks, a 2024 Black Women In Hollywood honoree, Tracee Ellis Ross, there to support her cast from American Fiction, and of course the legendary diva herself, Sheryl Lee Ralph, who proudly represented Abbott Elementary but took notice of the celebrity couples who showed out on the carpet. We also caught up with Courtney B. Vance, lauded actor and President and Chairman of the Board of the SAG-AFTRA Foundation, and he spoke to us about how he and his wife Angela Bassett prioritize love and family in their relationship and household. “That’s my girl (Bassett); our family comes first. So we’ve always said that our family comes first, not our careers. So, sometimes we couldn’t take certain jobs because of our family,” he told ESSENCE.

Throughout our time on the carpet, we observed the power of community, family, fellowship, and, most importantly, love. See all the beautiful celebrity couples who attended the 2024 SAG Awards.

