See All The Couples Who Showed Up And Showed Out At The 2024 SAG Awards

While the 30th Screen Actors Guild Awards was mostly about actors and actresses celebrating each other and their work across film and television, it was also date night as Hollywood’s best talents were honored on February 24, 2024, at Shrine Auditorium & Expo Hall in Los Angeles, California.

As ESSENCE was there to cover the carpet for the anticipated award show, we marveled at stars from the notable ensemble casts who were nominated, like Danielle Brooks, a 2024 Black Women In Hollywood honoree, Tracee Ellis Ross, there to support her cast from American Fiction, and of course the legendary diva herself, Sheryl Lee Ralph, who proudly represented Abbott Elementary but took notice of the celebrity couples who showed out on the carpet. We also caught up with Courtney B. Vance, lauded actor and President and Chairman of the Board of the SAG-AFTRA Foundation, and he spoke to us about how he and his wife Angela Bassett prioritize love and family in their relationship and household. “That’s my girl (Bassett); our family comes first. So we’ve always said that our family comes first, not our careers. So, sometimes we couldn’t take certain jobs because of our family,” he told ESSENCE.

Throughout our time on the carpet, we observed the power of community, family, fellowship, and, most importantly, love. See all the beautiful celebrity couples who attended the 2024 SAG Awards.

01 01 Russell Wilson and Ciara Russell Wilson and Ciara attend the 30th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on February 24, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 24: Russell Wilson and Ciara attend the 30th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on February 24, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

02 02 Nicole Avant and Ted Sarandos Nicole Avant and Ted Sarandos attend the 30th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on February 24, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic) LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 24: Nicole Avant and Ted Sarandos attend the 30th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on February 24, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

03 03 Keith David and Dionne Lea Williams Keith David and Dionne Lea Williams at the 30th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards held at the Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on February 24, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. Keith David and Dionne Lea Williams at the 30th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards held at the Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on February 24, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images)

04 04 Corey Hendrix and his partner Corey Hendrix and his partner attend the 30th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on February 24, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 24: (L-R) Corey Hendrix (L) and guest attend the 30th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on February 24, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

05 05 Ryan Michelle Bathe and Sterling K. Brown Ryan Michelle Bathe and Sterling K. Brown attend the 30th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on February 24, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 24: Ryan Michelle Bathe and Sterling K. Brown attend the 30th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on February 24, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

06 06 Karen Pittman and a Guest Now, The Morning Show and And Just Like That… star Karen Pittman didn’t do the carpet with her date, but she did snap a lovely photo with him for the ‘gram to commemorate the night. Gorgeous couple! Instagram

07 07 Danielle Brooks and Dennis Gelin The Oscar nominee and upcoming Black Women in Hollywood honoree looked like the winner she is photographed next to her husband. The couple didn’t hit the carpet but they celebrated the night at Netflix’s SAG Celebration party. LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 24: (L-R) Dennis Gelin and Danielle Brooks attend the 2024 Netflix SAG Celebration at Chateau Marmont on February 24, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Netflix)