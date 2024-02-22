Erika Alexander, Danielle Brooks, And Sterling K. Brown To Present At The Screen Actors Guild Awards

Courtesy Getty

As the 30th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards is on the horizon, the presenters for this year’s show have been announced. Dubbed the only awards show, “for actors by actors,” the show is one of awards season’s premier events, as the SAG Awards annually celebrates the outstanding motion picture and television performances of the year. The awards are voted on by SAG-AFTRA’s membership of 119,000-plus performers; the SAG Awards has the largest voting body on the awards circuit.

To kick off the festivities, the show will be opened by two-time SAG-Award Winner Idris Elba. On screen, the British actor has played in shows such as Luther: The Fallen Sun, and Extraction, Elba is also voicing the character Knuckles in the upcoming Paramount Plus show of the same name.

This year, Jennifer Aniston will present the 59th SAG Life Achievement Award to none other than legendary actor, singer, producer extraordinaire Barbra Streisand. Other presenters for the evening include Jeffery Wright, Erika Alexander, Tracee Ellis Ross and Sterling K. Brown from the cast of American Fiction, Danielle Brooks and Taraji P. Henson from The Color Purple, Colman Domingo also from The Color Purple, and Netflix’s Rustin, Issa Rae, also in American Fiction, as well as Barbie, Storm Reid from The Last of Us, Omar Sy Lupin, and more are to be announced.

SAG-AFTRA President, Fran Drescher will also be among the presenters for the star-studded evening.

The 30th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards, will stream live globally on Netflix Saturday, Feb. 24, 2024, at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT from the Shrine Auditorium & Expo Hall.