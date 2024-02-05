Black Love Always Wins: See Some Of The Hottest Black Celebrity Couples At The Grammys

Despite the heavy rain at the 66th GRAMMY Awards in Los Angeles, California in Los Angeles on Sunday evening, the Black love among the crowd and attendees shone brightly. From the Carters to first-time Grammy-award winner Victoria Monét and her partner to the Betts, the star-studded evening was wrapped in Black love.

Although there were many standout moments and performances throughout the night, what caught the crowd’s attention and public opinion from fans and critics alike was Jay-Z standing on business about his wife never winning the coveted Album of the Year award during his acceptance speech for the Dr. Dre Global Impact Award, with their 12-year-old daughter, Blue Ivy by his side.

The mogul stated, “I don’t want to embarrass this young lady, but she has more Grammys than everyone and never won Album of the Year,” he said, seemingly referring to his wife. “So even by your own metrics, that doesn’t work. Think about that. The most Grammys never won Album of the Year. That doesn’t work.”

“He added, “Some of you are gonna go home tonight and feel like you’ve been robbed. Some of you may get robbed. Some of you don’t belong in the category,” before clarifying: “When I get nervous, I tell the truth.”

While his honesty stunned most of the audience and fans at home, Jay-Z seemed un-bothered about telling his truth and, most importantly, standing up for the love of his life and her talent. Another award for supportive partner goes to Victoria Monét’s boyfriend, John Gaines, as he was seen taking multiple videos and photos of his Grammy award-winning girlfriend on the red carpet before the evening began. The inspiring night reminded viewers how vital community support is, especially during artists’ incredible heights and achievements.

Scroll down to see the evening’s best Black love moments and couples.

01 01 Niecy And Jessica Betts The Betts at the 66th GRAMMY Awards. LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 04: (L-R) Jessica Betts and Niecy Nash attend the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

02 02 Victoria Monét and John Gaines Victoria Monét and John Gaines, at the 66th GRAMMY Awards. LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 04: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) (L-R) John Gaines, Victoria Monét, and Hazel Monét Gaines attend the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kayla Oaddams/WireImage)

03 03 Killer Mike and Shana Render Killer Mike, winner of the “Best Rap Performance” award for “Scientists & Engineers” and Shana Render attend the 66th GRAMMY Awards. LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 04: Killer Mike, winner of the “Best Rap Performance” award for “Scientists & Engineers” (R) and Shana Render (L) attend the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Peacock Theater on February 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

04 04 Halle Bailey and DDG Halle Bailey and and Darryl Dwayne “DDG” Grandberry Jr. arrive at the 66th GRAMMY Awards. US singer Halle Bailey and and Darryl Dwayne “DDG” Grandberry Jr. arrive for the 66th Annual Grammy Awards at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on February 4, 2024. (Photo by Robyn BECK / AFP) (Photo by ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)

05 05 India Royale and Lil Durk India Royale and Lil Durk attend the 66th GRAMMY Awards. LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 04: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) (L-R) India Royale and Lil Durk attend the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kayla Oaddams/WireImage)

06 06 Boris Kodjoe and Nicole Ari Parker Boris Kodjoe and his wife actress Nicole Ari Parker arrive for the 66th GRAMMY Awards. German actor Boris Kodjoe and his wife actress Nicole Ari Parker arrive for the 66th Annual Grammy Awards at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on February 4, 2024. (Photo by Robyn BECK / AFP) (Photo by ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)

07 07 Terry Crews and his wife Rebecca Actor Terry Crews and his wife Rebecca arrive for the 66th GRAMMY Awards. US actor Terry Crews and his wife Rebecca arrive for the 66th Annual Grammy Awards at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on February 4, 2024. (Photo by Robyn BECK / AFP) (Photo by ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)

08 08 Adam Blackstone and Kaisha Blackstone Adam Blackstone and Kaisha Blackstone attend the 66th GRAMMY Awards. LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 04: (L-R) Adam Blackstone and Kaisha Blackstone attend the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)