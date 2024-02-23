17 Celebrity Beauty Moments From The Week

@thegirljt / Instagram

This week, celebrity beauty looks were nothing short of mood board-worthy. This meant a plethora of country-chic mullets, pin-thin liner, and cloudy shadows. Other than the experimental takes, like unexpected color pigments, our favorite moments lay in the classical matte makeup looks, which deviated from the porcelain faces we were all raving about last month.

Our favorite moments included Isan Elba’s faded cat eye as well as the crossover we didn’t know we needed: Solange taking JT on a date night to the symphony in Italy. “I feel like a rich black Disney princess,” JT wrote on Instagram, underneath a photo of her sitting in a matte makeup look turned experimental with lime green-tipped nails. For Solange? Angelic, white lids and nude gloss said enough. Otherwise, this week’s makeup looks were equally sharp. Picture artists Summer Walker, Ice Spice’s winged liner, and Zendaya’s playful, purple eyeliner. And much like Elba and Ice Spice, “Truth Or Dare” crooner was feeling the sharp eye look, too. Hers was paired with shimmery shadow, blushy cheeks, and high-shine lips.

Additionally, Nicki Minaj preferred a tousled, orange wig this week, while Tracee Ellis Ross, who attended the Prada show rocking a curly, slicked-back look. And speaking of shows, Lori Harvey claimed her Burberry front row seat with a barrel-curled bob in London. Of course, we can’t fail to mention Justine Skye’s elegant micro braids, either. She posed with glowing skin and shades– a combo you can never go wrong with.

Below, take a look at our favorite celebrity beauty moments we rounded up from Instagram.

