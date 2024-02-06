I’m Obsessed With Zendaya’s Latest Custom Look By Torishéju Demi

Getty Images

Zendaya loves to keep us on our toes. For her latest press look in Mexico City ahead of the release of Dune: Part Two styled by Law Roach, she is wearing a custom design. There are less than two weeks left before the film debuts so it’s no surprise that Law Roach and Zendaya are pulling out all the stops. Since the duo always keeps us on our toes it was a delight to see the the actress in an excellent look by emerging designer Torishéju Demi.

The outfit is comprised of an eloquent structured wrap top in grey and black fused with a draped skirt created with red and black silk material. It’s a statement-making look that also has fabric hoops placed throughout the skirt from the front to the back. The creation of this silhouette is similar to pieces that were worn at Torishéju’s debut presentation. In one image as Zendaya is at the Mexico press event, she’s walking and the appeal of the entire garment is seen since it appears to float.

MEXICO CITY, MEXICO – FEBRUARY 5: Zendaya poses during the photocall for the movie ‘Dune: Part Two’ at Four Seasons Hotel on February 5, 2024 in Mexico City, Mexico. (Photo by Jaime Nogales/Medios y Media/Getty Images)

For accessories, Zendaya dons a pair of matching pumps. Keeping it simple allows the look to steal all of the attention. This moment might prove that Law Roach has a few more tricks up his sleeve as Dune: Part Two’s release date approaches (February 16).

In an Instagram post, he shared that he was grateful that Gabriella Karefa-Johnson connected him with Torishéju. That tiny tidbit leads us to believe that the designer has more custom looks on the horizon. We’re not just rooting for Zendaya, we’re also rooting for the London College of Fashion and Central Saint Martins graduate, Torishéju Demi.